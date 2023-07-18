Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Full-Time Maker
I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
The Sunday Startup
Become a sharper entrepreneur.
The STR Investor Newsletter
Short-Term Rental Property Oppportunities
Gary Vaynerchuk
Gary Vee's top content and exclusive tips in your inbox every week
Polymathic Being
Counter intuitive insights from technology, innovation, philosophy, psychology, and more.
Scaled and Failed
Dissecting startups that scaled and startups that failed.
The Prepared
Get the best manufacturing newsletter every week
The Restart Report
The best career advice on the planet - delivered weekly. THE RESTART REPORT is a free, weekly newsletter that connects job seekers with news, trends, information, resources (free and paid),
The Build
Building the future of AI, DAOs, education, and tiny architecture.
Free Internet Marketing Stuff
Free top online marketing guides, videos, software, plus free ads to increase your profits and more! A must-have resource for internet and affiliate marketers. Increase your views, clicks,
Afridigest
Get smarter about business & innovation in Africa.
The Profiteers by DealMaven
Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions
What The Hype
Brainstorm ways to build cash-flowing digital assets.
Tuesday Letter
Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak
The Method
Get the methods, frameworks and mental models we've used to build multiple 7 figure businesses, in 5 minutes or less, weekly.
Fix My Growth
Free weekly newsletter of tactical and tested marketing ideas you can do in 30 minutes or less to supercharge your traffic, revenue and user growth.
Blogging Guide
Make money writing online.
The Business Card
Business, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Productivity. No spamming and only relevant and useful information.
Ascend Newsletter
Actionable leadership advice every week that will help you build influence, get buy-in for your ideas and ascend in your career. Read by 5k+ leaders.
Feminist Founders
A newsletter for equity-centered entrepreneurs who want their business to be a catalyst for positive change in the world.
Steal My Idea
This is a dojo for working out business ideas. People have a scarcity complex when it comes to ideas; they keep them cooped up in their heads rather than letting them fuck around out in the
Exponomy
Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.
Make&Market
A weekly deep-dive into one way to grow your business fast.