Post automatici su Slack da qualsiasi fonte
Create feed di contenuti automatici da qualsiasi sito web, fonte RSS o account di social media. Si configura in pochi minuti, senza bisogno di codifica.
Qualsiasi sito web → Feed
Create feed RSS da quasi tutti i siti web e fate arrivare gli aggiornamenti direttamente ai vostri canali Slack.
Filtri intelligenti
Utilizzate filtri potenti per eliminare il rumore. Condividete solo i contenuti rilevanti per il vostro team.
Avvisi in tempo reale
Rimanere all'avanguardia con avvisi in tempo reale sulle notizie del settore, sui concorrenti e sugli argomenti che interessano la vostra azienda.
Risparmiare ore ogni settimana con l'automazione
Aumentate la produttività del vostro team con l'invio automatico di contenuti su Slack. Il nostro bot monitora le vostre fonti 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, e pubblica gli aggiornamenti in pochi minuti. Impostate filtri intelligenti per evitare il sovraccarico di informazioni e mantenere i canali concentrati. Perfetto per i team di marketing, le informazioni sulle vendite e gli annunci a livello aziendale. Affidato a oltre 10.000 team in tutto il mondo.
Casi d'uso più diffusi
Monitoraggio delle notizie del settore
Tenete il vostro team aggiornato sulle tendenze del settore, sulle novità del mercato e sugli argomenti emergenti. Siate i primi a conoscere gli sviluppi più importanti.
Intelligenza competitiva
Monitorate i blog, i comunicati stampa e i social media dei concorrenti. Ricevete avvisi immediati quando i concorrenti fanno delle mosse.
Aggiornamenti finanziari e di mercato
Seguite le notizie finanziarie, i movimenti azionari e le analisi di mercato. Aiutate i vostri team finanziari e di investimento a prendere decisioni informate.
Monitoraggio del marketing e delle pubbliche relazioni
Monitorate le menzioni del marchio, seguite i contenuti di tendenza e tenete d'occhio le opportunità di marketing in tempo reale.
Iniziare in 3 semplici passi
Aggiungi a Slack1
Fate clic su "Aggiungi a Slack" e autorizzate l'applicazione nel vostro spazio di lavoro. Installazione con un solo clic, senza necessità di approvazione da parte dell'IT.
Scegliete la vostra fonte2
Scegliete tra Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, feed RSS, Google News o create un feed dall'URL di qualsiasi sito web.
Configurare e rilassarsi3
Scegliete il vostro canale, impostate i filtri e lasciate che il bot gestisca il resto. Il vostro team rimane informato automaticamente.
Siete pronti ad automatizzare il vostro spazio di lavoro Slack?
Unitevi a migliaia di team che risparmiano ore ogni settimana grazie alla distribuzione automatica dei contenuti. Iniziate in pochi minuti, senza bisogno di codifica.
Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.
Integrazioni Slack più diffuse
Collegate le vostre fonti di contenuti preferite a Slack. Fate clic su una qualsiasi integrazione per iniziare.
Inviate i nuovi post di X al vostro canale Slack
Inviate i nuovi post di Instagram al vostro canale Slack
Inviate gli aggiornamenti dei nuovi feed RSS al vostro canale Slack
Inviate i nuovi video di YouTube al vostro canale Slack
Inviare nuovi video TikTok al proprio canale Slack
Inviare nuovi articoli di Google News nel canale Slack
Inviate i nuovi post di Facebook al vostro canale Slack
Pubblicare i nuovi post di Reddit sul proprio canale Slack