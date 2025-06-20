Post automatici su Slack da qualsiasi fonte

Create feed di contenuti automatici da qualsiasi sito web, fonte RSS o account di social media. Si configura in pochi minuti, senza bisogno di codifica.

Prova gratuita
Non è richiesta la carta di credito
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Fiducioso e utilizzato da migliaia di aziende
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Qualsiasi sito web → Feed

Create feed RSS da quasi tutti i siti web e fate arrivare gli aggiornamenti direttamente ai vostri canali Slack.

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Filtri intelligenti

Utilizzate filtri potenti per eliminare il rumore. Condividete solo i contenuti rilevanti per il vostro team.

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Avvisi in tempo reale

Rimanere all'avanguardia con avvisi in tempo reale sulle notizie del settore, sui concorrenti e sugli argomenti che interessano la vostra azienda.

Risparmiare ore ogni settimana con l'automazione

Aumentate la produttività del vostro team con l'invio automatico di contenuti su Slack. Il nostro bot monitora le vostre fonti 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7, e pubblica gli aggiornamenti in pochi minuti. Impostate filtri intelligenti per evitare il sovraccarico di informazioni e mantenere i canali concentrati. Perfetto per i team di marketing, le informazioni sulle vendite e gli annunci a livello aziendale. Affidato a oltre 10.000 team in tutto il mondo.

Risparmiare ore ogni settimana con l'automazione

Casi d'uso più diffusi

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Monitoraggio delle notizie del settore

Tenete il vostro team aggiornato sulle tendenze del settore, sulle novità del mercato e sugli argomenti emergenti. Siate i primi a conoscere gli sviluppi più importanti.

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Intelligenza competitiva

Monitorate i blog, i comunicati stampa e i social media dei concorrenti. Ricevete avvisi immediati quando i concorrenti fanno delle mosse.

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Aggiornamenti finanziari e di mercato

Seguite le notizie finanziarie, i movimenti azionari e le analisi di mercato. Aiutate i vostri team finanziari e di investimento a prendere decisioni informate.

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Monitoraggio del marketing e delle pubbliche relazioni

Monitorate le menzioni del marchio, seguite i contenuti di tendenza e tenete d'occhio le opportunità di marketing in tempo reale.

Iniziare in 3 semplici passi

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Aggiungi a Slack

1

Fate clic su "Aggiungi a Slack" e autorizzate l'applicazione nel vostro spazio di lavoro. Installazione con un solo clic, senza necessità di approvazione da parte dell'IT.

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Scegliete la vostra fonte

2

Scegliete tra Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, feed RSS, Google News o create un feed dall'URL di qualsiasi sito web.

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Configurare e rilassarsi

3

Scegliete il vostro canale, impostate i filtri e lasciate che il bot gestisca il resto. Il vostro team rimane informato automaticamente.

Siete pronti ad automatizzare il vostro spazio di lavoro Slack?

Unitevi a migliaia di team che risparmiano ore ogni settimana grazie alla distribuzione automatica dei contenuti. Iniziate in pochi minuti, senza bisogno di codifica.

Prova gratuita
Non è richiesta la carta di credito
Annullamento in qualsiasi momento
Recensioni

Cosa amano gli utenti di RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Integrazioni Slack più diffuse

Collegate le vostre fonti di contenuti preferite a Slack. Fate clic su una qualsiasi integrazione per iniziare.

X + Slack

Inviate i nuovi post di X al vostro canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
Instagram + Slack

Inviate i nuovi post di Instagram al vostro canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
RSS + Slack

Inviate gli aggiornamenti dei nuovi feed RSS al vostro canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
YouTube + Slack

Inviate i nuovi video di YouTube al vostro canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
TikTok + Slack

Inviare nuovi video TikTok al proprio canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
Google News + Slack

Inviare nuovi articoli di Google News nel canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
Facebook + Slack

Inviate i nuovi post di Facebook al vostro canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
Reddit + Slack

Pubblicare i nuovi post di Reddit sul proprio canale Slack

Aggiungi a Slack
Visualizza tutte le integrazioni

Automatizzare ancora più piattaforme

Discord

Pubblicazione automatica sui server Discord

Telegram

Pubblicazione automatica nei gruppi Telegram

Email

Ricevere aggiornamenti via e-mail

Domande frequenti

Come faccio ad aggiungere il bot al mio spazio di lavoro Slack?
È sufficiente fare clic su "Aggiungi a Slack", autorizzare l'applicazione e selezionare il canale. L'intero processo richiede meno di 2 minuti. In genere non è richiesta l'approvazione dell'IT.
Quanto velocemente vengono consegnati i nuovi messaggi?
I nostri bot controllano le fonti ogni 15 minuti e pubblicano nuovi contenuti entro pochi secondi dal rilevamento. Il vostro team ha sempre le informazioni più recenti.
Posso filtrare i contenuti che vengono pubblicati?
Assolutamente! Utilizzate i filtri per parole chiave per includere o escludere i post, richiedere immagini, filtrare per autore e altro ancora. Prevenire il sovraccarico di informazioni.
Quali fonti posso collegare a Slack?
Collegare Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, Google News, qualsiasi feed RSS o creare feed da qualsiasi URL di sito web.
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