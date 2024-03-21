Feed RSS
Selezionare il feed RSS che si desidera creare
Widget RSS
Aggiungete widget HTML e RSS al vostro sito web
Muro di notizie
Presentare le ultime notizie in un unico posto
Elenco
Aggiungete gli ultimi post al vostro sito web
Carosello
Visualizzate contenuti interattivi sul vostro sito web
Ticker
Trasmettete in streaming le ultime notizie sulla vostra pagina web
Integrazione con i bot
Utilizzate i bot di integrazione per ricevere avvisi nelle vostre app di messaggistica o nelle vostre email
Discord
Telegram
Slack
Email
2 months ago
2 MIN READ
6 months ago
3 MIN READ
10 months ago
11 months ago
5 MIN READ
1 year ago
7 MIN READ
4 MIN READ
2 years ago
6 MIN READ
1 MIN READ
3 years ago
4 years ago
5 years ago