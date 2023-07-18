RSS Generator
Climate Musings

Climate Musings

Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

BusinessTechnologyInvestment
Software Eats Money

Software Eats Money

I am an angel investor and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience founding, funding, and leading venture funded startups.

Web3FinanceTechnology
Baseball Card Market Report

Baseball Card Market Report

Updated market reports from around the hobby. Click to read Baseball Card Values Newsletter, by Baseball Briefs, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

FinanceBusinessSport
FoundersGrid

FoundersGrid

Join 13,000+ startup founders, investors and entrepreneurs who receive a carefully hand-curated list of the best tech, startup and investing news every week.

InvestmentStartup
The Investing Desk

The Investing Desk

I'm Snir David. I'm an investor, writing stock research, investing thoughts, and youtube videos. I practice value investing with the frameworks created by Buffett, Munger, Lynch, Nick Sleep, and more. Putting business understanding and valuation first.

FinanceBusinessInvestment
Contrarian Thinking

Contrarian Thinking

Join 400k Contrarians on our free newsletter who learn the tactics and tools to achieve financial freedom.

EntrepreneurialFinanceLifestyle
Sustayz

Sustayz

Making hospitality more sustainable / biweekly newsletter exploring the connection between sustainability, travel and tech. Click to read Sustayz, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

FinanceDesignBusiness
Texas Squared

Texas Squared

The Texas-Squared Startup Newsletter (www.texassquared.com) is a weekly email digest that hand-selects relevant news to the Texas startup ecosystem. Launched in August of 2015, Texas-Squared comprehensively covers news, events, and opinions about startups across Texas. Consistently delivered at 8 am Central time every Sunday morning, Texas-Squared serves business leaders from the four corners of Texas from Amarillo (north) to Brownsville (south) to Beaumont (east) to El Paso (west) – with a concentration on the active startup communities of Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Social NetworkNewsBusiness
CB Insights

The CB Insights newsletter will help you track disruptive startups, emerging industries and their investors & acquirers. Sign up today.

TechnologyInvestmentStartup
Enterprise Weekly

Enterprise Weekly

he Enterprise Weekly is our Work-Bench newsletter sent out every Friday, featuring the latest enterprise news and commentary, upcoming community events, recent fundings and exits, and much more. Below you'll find a complete archive of past issues.

TechnologyInvestment
$urf Report

$urf Report

Weekly perspective on investing, brand building, and business strategy, paired with fresh insight so you can learn, grow, and profit. The goal is to transform the way you think about markets

InvestingCryptoFinance
StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC’s free daily newsletter provides you with all the info you need to know about the VC scene in Silicon Valley and beyond

InvestmentStartup
Built in Idaho

Built in Idaho

Sign up with your email address. Membership is free, and community members receive newsletters with new initiatives, investments, deal flow activity, events, and business news in Idaho.

InvestmentStartupEntrepreneurship
Five Minute Finance

Five Minute Finance

The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — explaining what's going on, and why.

FinanceInvestment
Road Work Ahead

Road Work Ahead

The world is changing, America is changing, and no one has time to keep up with the preposterous, predatory, and prolific amount of financially significant world events. In this newsletter,

EconomicsInvestingFinance
In Case It Missed You

In Case It Missed You

A weekly mixtape of interesting articles, venture capital folks, and products that may have missed your inbox

EclecticInvestingEntrepreneurial
First Round Review

The Company-Building Cornerstones Every Founder Needs to Focus On — Advice From HubSpot’s Dharmesh Shah

InvestmentStartup
The Daily Pitch

The Daily Pitch

Subscribe to The Daily Pitch, PitchBook's daily newsletter, and get the information you need to get ahead in the world of VC, PE and M&A. Start reading today!

Investment
Stock Ideas

Stock Ideas

Deep-dives of the fastest-growing companies and their stocks. Emailed every other Sunday to over 200 people investing in their future.

InvestingFinanceBusiness
The Flywheel

Breaking down business models, one flywheel at a time. Click to read The Flywheel, by Jake Singer, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

BusinessTechnologyInvestment
Inside Venture Capital

Keeping track of the latest deals, trends, and industry news 5x per week. Subscribe today.

Investment
The Wolf of Harcourt Street

The Wolf of Harcourt Street

Helping you to become a more informed investor. Click to read The Wolf of Harcourt Street, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

FinanceInvestmentEntrepreneurship
Financial Independence News(letter)

Financial Independence News(letter)

Getting women financially independent and centering women in the FI conversation

InvestingFinanceSelf Improvement
HOV Access

We have got you covered with specially curated newsworthy reports, relevant advice, inspiration stories, virtual conferences and more.

Remote WorkBusinessTechnology
