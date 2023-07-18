Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Security Wale
Security Wale is a newsletter about cloud, cybersecurity, and in between.
Cybersecurity Tips
Helping you uynderstand cybersecurity better.
join1440
Join over 1 million daily readers. 100% free, unsubscribe anytime.
WolfHeart Cybersecurity
Protecting People
The Cybersecurity Index
Byte-sized news of the most important and interesting things happening in cybersecurity today.
Privacy Skills
Weekly tips & strategies dedicated to helping you protect your privacy & personal information. Written in plain English, the fundamentals you learn will empower you with the knowledg
Unsupervised Learning
The intersection of security, technology, and humans
This is an IT Support Group
Leveling up your Information Technology career just got easy. IT Industry news in 5 minutes or less. Stay up to date and informed for free.
FCI Weekly
Covering the Financial Crime Industry
Metaintro Developer
Covering crypto news & dev jobs.
The Situation Report (SITREP) Newsletter
The Situation Report Access Meaningful Careers for Military Veterans
Bulletproof TLS
Fresh SSL/TLS and Internet PKI news straight to your inbox, once a month
Crypto-Gram
A free monthly e-mail digest of posts from Schneier on Security blog
CybeRefund
Cybersecurity in your inbox