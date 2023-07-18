Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Yellow Chili
Get inspired by Marketing Campaigns from Top Brands to win and retain more customers.
Fix My Growth
Free weekly newsletter of tactical and tested marketing ideas you can do in 30 minutes or less to supercharge your traffic, revenue and user growth.
Blogging for Devs
Learn how to blog, the right way.
My Home Office Hacks
A virtual water cooler for remote folks.
Free Internet Marketing Stuff
Free top online marketing guides, videos, software, plus free ads to increase your profits and more! A must-have resource for internet and affiliate marketers. Increase your views, clicks,
La Revue des Liens
Une sélection hebdo des nouveaux sites et outils numériques par Fidel Navamuel
The Sunday Startup
Become a sharper entrepreneur.
Paywall Newsletter
Hand-picked selection of hot mobile paywalls.
The Method
Get the methods, frameworks and mental models we've used to build multiple 7 figure businesses, in 5 minutes or less, weekly.
Crashing Up
Weekly growth-focused insights and tools to help you build the next big thing. No news, only new ideas. Click to read Crashing Up, by Randy Ginsburg, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Marketing Matters Weekly
The best 5-7 links with actionable marketing ideas.
Organic SaaS Growth
In-depth organic growth strategies for SaaS business
The YESWORD
A carefully handpicked curated newsletter with content that helps you move your visitors from "Hi to Buy." Delivered directly to you inbox, once a week.
Founder Notes
Join founders learning practical marketing and growth strategies.
360 Magazine
Your customers would sign you up for this, if they could.
The New Communicator
I write about the intersection of communications and technology.
Blogging Guide
Make money writing online.
TBGA InSights
Award-winning experts share practical advice and the latest in branding and marketing news and trends.
Unmassmarket
Use email to grow your company & career.
SaaS Strats
Learn proven strategies used by companies like Slack, Mailchimp, and Dropbox, that help you build, launch & grow your SaaS startup.
Exponomy
Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.
Make&Market
A weekly deep-dive into one way to grow your business fast.