After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

The Weekly Roundup

The Weekly Roundup

One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to

Social Impact, Education & Learning, Politics
The Rinse

The Rinse

A curated newsletter focused on sustainable fashion, delivered straight to your inbox.

Social Impact, Fashion, Culture
EV Universe

EV Universe

We take apart what's happening in the Electric Vehicle Universe weekly. It's a newsletter and a community of like-minded people. Join us and help expand the EV Universe!

Communities, Innovation, Social Impact
Have a Great Day

Have a Great Day

Join my newsletter community and every two weeks, I will write to you with a personal essay about life, work, people and place.

Personal Development, Social Impact, Productivity
Depth & Breadth

Exploring Social Impact. Click to read Depth & Breadth, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

Social Impact, Business
Wait! Just Listen

Wait! Just Listen

Essays on living meaningfully amidst the digital cacophony. Click to read Wait! Just Listen, by Josh Pillay, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Social Network, Social Impact, Productivity
FlightDeck

FlightDeck

The email that gives you something to look forward to. Inspiration, to your inbox, for free.

Social Impact, Lifestyle, Travel
Normal voices

Normal voices

A weekly feel-good newsletter, filled with an anonymous conversations with people from all walks of life. The topics appear naturally in the conversation and are not filtered. By taking away

Communities, Personal Development, Social Impact
Try LIVING WHILE BLACK

Eradicate racism by joining the conversation. Influence the movement. Breakdown systemic racism by learning about implicit bias, inequality, discrimination, fragility, and the theories & beliefs that support it all plus more. All in 15 minutes a week.

Social Impact, Media, Culture
Black History Quiz

Black History Quiz

Black History Quiz - Black History Quiz is a weekly celebration of the contributions and achievements of Africans and the descendants of the diaspora in the

Social Impact, Education, Culture
The Green Fix

The Green Fix

An ethical roundup for the climate-conscious in Europe and beyond. Click to read The Green Fix, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

Social Impact, Politics, News
Tangle

Tangle

Tangle is ad-free, investor-free, and totally independent. That means our only source of revenue is when readers like you subscribe. In return, we give you access to premium content, the comments section, insider info about the business and much more. Just take a look below!

Social Impact, Politics, Media
Read Something Queer

Read Something Queer

A weekly newsletter about queer books

Communities, Social Impact, Art
