Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Stock End

Get the latest sneaker and streetwear news and releases from your favourite brands with The Stock End email subscription.

Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Big in Japan

icon Big in Japan

A weekly curated newsletter about cool sh#t in Japan.

Music
Fashion
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Emma Gets Dressed

icon Emma Gets Dressed

Fashion for Recovered Manic Pixie Dream Girls

Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Blazon

icon Blazon

We’re building a curated social marketplace showcasing amazing Designers and Artisans!

Art
Fashion
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Thread and Needle

Thread and Needle is a space to discuss research about humanities and material culture, especially dress history, in a global perspective.

History
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

MADE IN

icon MADE IN

Discover and share crafted products made around the world. Get the best crafted products delivered to your inbox. Join #MADEIN email list and get curated content regularly.

Creativity
Art
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Mrs6am

icon Mrs6am

The fastest growing free newsletter for women who aspire to femininity, whole and healthy marriages and family, wellness, beauty, and insight. Twice weekly, Wednesdays and Friday, Mrs6am cur

Fashion
Trends
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Brand Pack

icon Brand Pack

A newsletter featuring the best offers on products from top DTC brands. Click to read Brand Pack, a Substack publication. Launched 10 months ago.

Fashion
Business
General
Visit Newsletter

Eco-Friendly Style

icon Eco-Friendly Style

A free newsletter that shares impactful, eco-friendly brands once a week.

Fashion
Sustainability
Visit Newsletter

Green Glamour

Discover eco-friendly fashion, ethical lifestyle tips, and conscious living at Green Glamour. Embrace style with a sustainable twist. Join us today!

Fashion
Sustainability
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

The Cabinista

icon The Cabinista

The newsletter for cozy designs, brands, recipes, and living. Join a community of nationwide Cabinistas enjoying their weekly retreat.

Communities
Fashion
Design
Visit Newsletter

The Second Button

Men&rsquo;s fashion, suits, and more.

Creativity
Art
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Fashion Flashbacks

icon Fashion Flashbacks

I love fashion the same way I love samosas, I like them weirdly. This newsletter is all about looking at fashion and playing a game of connect-the-dots, finding where we went wrong and where we will go wrong next. It is history + fashion, in the simplest words.

Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Fashion Flashback

icon Fashion Flashback

I love fashion the same way I love samosas, I like them weird. This newsletter is all about looking at fashion and playing a game of connect-the-dots, finding where we went wrong and where w

History
Art
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

LOTA

icon LOTA

Your source for emerging art, fashion, and design from around the world. We celebrate modern design rooted in beauty, tradition, and inclusivity. Our newsletter takes a deeper look at what i

Creator
Art
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

Luxury Canary

Get Your Weekly Luxury Fix: The Latest and Greatest in the World of Opulence!

Fashion
News
Consumer Products
Visit Newsletter

moderated

icon moderated

A weekly newsletter created to dive into the Fashion Industry, analysing complex phenomenons and bringing insights about them. Moderated also has a curation and summary of the most talked la

Economics
Marketing
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

It's About Time

icon It's About Time

Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀

Fashion
Media
News
Visit Newsletter

OPUMO

icon OPUMO

Join our community of 250,000 design lovers for the latest fashion, art, interiors, architecture and automotive.

Ecommerce
Fashion
Trends
Visit Newsletter

Watch Newsletter

We source interesting watch deals for you and send them directly into your inbox. For free.

Communities
Art
Fashion
Visit Newsletter

The Rinse

icon The Rinse

A curated newsletter focused on sustainable fashion, delivered straight to your inbox.

Social Impact
Fashion
Culture
Visit Newsletter

blazon

icon blazon

Business and Entrepreneurship in the Creative Arts

Art
Fashion
Media
Visit Newsletter

Closet On The Cloud

icon Closet On The Cloud

Update yourself. One read at a time. One week at a time. Your weekly guide to the lives of the robotkind and their plans in the Fashion World.

Innovation
Fashion
Business
Visit Newsletter