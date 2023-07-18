RSS Generator
LOG IN
SIGN UP

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Still Small Voice

Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient

Creativity
Music
Featured
Visit Newsletter

Eastern Radar

icon Eastern Radar

Every week, select stories from Russia and Eastern Europe you've (probably) missed

Politics
Media
News
Visit Newsletter

The Gaming Pub

icon The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

Media
Entertainment
News
Visit Newsletter

Inside Leicester

Local news highlights, What's On, local sport updates, food and drink reviews, weather, and much, much more.

Other
Community Building
Media
Visit Newsletter

It's About Time

icon It's About Time

Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀

Fashion
Media
News
Visit Newsletter

Weekly Dystopia

icon Weekly Dystopia

We live in an unhappy world. Enjoy news, analysis and opinion on how we got there.

Politics
Media
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Podmmunity

icon Podmmunity

All things podcastings

Audio
Media
News
Visit Newsletter

Thousand Faces Club

icon Thousand Faces Club

A bi-weekly newsletter to discover new creators & our analysis on creator economy and internet trends.

Creator Economy
Creator
Creativity
Visit Newsletter

Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter

icon Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter

Monthly newsletter featuring the latest content on our luxury travel magazine and news from the region. Sign up to receive proven strategies to get a hotel room upgrade!

Media
Travel
Visit Newsletter

Future News

Innovation and developments in the news media industry

Social Media
Media
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Reading Under the Radar

icon Reading Under the Radar

Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall

Creativity
Art
Media
Visit Newsletter

7 for Seven

icon 7 for Seven

Weekly links on writing and creativity, with a ridiculous cartoon.

Eclectic
Music
Media
Visit Newsletter

Exponomy

icon Exponomy

Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.

Creativity
Marketing
Entrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

Cybernaut

icon Cybernaut

Cybernaut is an expedition into all things internet culture, from the idiosyncrasies of social media to the subcultures that exist in less frequented spots on the web. Each new issue investi

Creator Economy
Communities
Media
Visit Newsletter

The PR Dispatch

icon The PR Dispatch

The PR Dispatch is a regular publication full of interesting, relevant links for Public Relations and Communication Professionals. We cover events, conferences, articles, industry reports ne

Social Media
Marketing
Media
Visit Newsletter

Influence Weekly

icon Influence Weekly

The weekly report that over 19,000 Influencer Marketing professionals read every Friday.

Social Network
Marketing
Media
Visit Newsletter

Textual Variations

icon Textual Variations

Why movies exist in multiple versions.

Art
Media
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Queer Computer

icon Queer Computer

Decoding the intersection of queerness and tech.

Crypto
Media
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Innocently Macabre

icon Innocently Macabre

An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets

Creativity
Art
Media
Visit Newsletter

QueerAF

icon QueerAF

Understand the ever-changing queer world.

Diversity
Community Building
Media
Visit Newsletter

blazon

icon blazon

Business and Entrepreneurship in the Creative Arts

Art
Fashion
Media
Visit Newsletter

The Fancy Comma Newsletter

icon The Fancy Comma Newsletter

Insights about freelancing, entrepreneurship, writing, and life; useful tidbits from around the web; and perspectives on science writing, including both marketing writing and science journalism. All in a monthly newsletter delivered to your inbox. Click to read The Fancy Comma, LLC Newsletter, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

Writing
Media
Career
Visit Newsletter

The Novelleist

icon The Novelleist

Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.

Creator Economy
Creativity
Art
Visit Newsletter

The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

icon The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.

Art
Media
Entertainment
Visit Newsletter