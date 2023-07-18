Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Weekly Roundup
One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to
The Rinse
A curated newsletter focused on sustainable fashion, delivered straight to your inbox.
EV Universe
We take apart what's happening in the Electric Vehicle Universe weekly. It's a newsletter and a community of like-minded people. Join us and help expand the EV Universe!
Have a Great Day
Join my newsletter community and every two weeks, I will write to you with a personal essay about life, work, people and place.
Depth & Breadth
Exploring Social Impact. Click to read Depth & Breadth, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
Wait! Just Listen
Essays on living meaningfully amidst the digital cacophony. Click to read Wait! Just Listen, by Josh Pillay, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
FlightDeck
The email that gives you something to look forward to. Inspiration, to your inbox, for free.
Normal voices
A weekly feel-good newsletter, filled with an anonymous conversations with people from all walks of life. The topics appear naturally in the conversation and are not filtered. By taking away
Try LIVING WHILE BLACK
Eradicate racism by joining the conversation. Influence the movement. Breakdown systemic racism by learning about implicit bias, inequality, discrimination, fragility, and the theories & beliefs that support it all plus more. All in 15 minutes a week.
Black History Quiz
Black History Quiz - Black History Quiz is a weekly celebration of the contributions and achievements of Africans and the descendants of the diaspora in the
The Green Fix
An ethical roundup for the climate-conscious in Europe and beyond. Click to read The Green Fix, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
Tangle
Tangle is ad-free, investor-free, and totally independent. That means our only source of revenue is when readers like you subscribe. In return, we give you access to premium content, the comments section, insider info about the business and much more. Just take a look below!
Read Something Queer
A weekly newsletter about queer books