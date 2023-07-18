Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Bizmissive
The Bizmissive is a newsletter about email marketing with a particular focus on how to use Constant Contact. It comes out 1-2 times a month and has a readership over over 3,500 members.
The Lucretia Report, Week in Review
The Week in Review newsletter brings you all the most important stories of the week, every week, from our unapologetically progressive perspective. New editions every Friday evening!
Coohl
Sign up for Coohl’s newsletter and discover new videos on everything from the Best Coffee Makers For Camping and Creative Popcorn Recipes to Inspiring Virtual Dog Walks and Delicious Banan
Weekly Singing Carrots
Weekly newsletter for singing students and teachers. Every episode contains an article about singing theory/technique and practical tips, a video with a vocal exercise and a selection of son
INFREQUENCY FM
A substack for music discovery and discussion — articles with playlists totaling over 40 hours of older & newer music you probably have not heard.