RSS Generator
INICIAR SESSÃO
INSCREVER-SE

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

The Bizmissive

icon The Bizmissive

The Bizmissive is a newsletter about email marketing with a particular focus on how to use Constant Contact. It comes out 1-2 times a month and has a readership over over 3,500 members.

ProductSocial MediaVideos
Visit Newsletter

The Lucretia Report, Week in Review

icon The Lucretia Report, Week in Review

The Week in Review newsletter brings you all the most important stories of the week, every week, from our unapologetically progressive perspective. New editions every Friday evening!

VideosGovernmentPolitics
Visit Newsletter

Coohl

icon Coohl

Sign up for Coohl’s newsletter and discover new videos on everything from the Best Coffee Makers For Camping and Creative Popcorn Recipes to Inspiring Virtual Dog Walks and Delicious Banan

VideosEducation & LearningCulture
Visit Newsletter

Weekly Singing Carrots

icon Weekly Singing Carrots

Weekly newsletter for singing students and teachers. Every episode contains an article about singing theory/technique and practical tips, a video with a vocal exercise and a selection of son

VideosMusicEducation & Learning
Visit Newsletter

INFREQUENCY FM

icon INFREQUENCY FM

A substack for music discovery and discussion — articles with playlists totaling over 40 hours of older & newer music you probably have not heard.

VideosMusicEntertainment
Visit Newsletter