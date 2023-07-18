RSS Generator
LOG IN
S'INSCRIRE

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Game Dev Digest

icon Game Dev Digest

The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t

Education & Learning
AR & VR
News
Visit Newsletter

Would You Rather

icon Would You Rather

Fun, illustrated, weekly would you rather scenarios to brighten your day and make you think.

Design
Game
Visit Newsletter

Godotes

icon Godotes

Godot Engine Newsletter. Bite size Godot insights, straight to your inbox every Friday.

Data Science
Design
News
Visit Newsletter

The Gaming Pub

icon The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

Media
Entertainment
News
Visit Newsletter

Thumb Punks

icon Thumb Punks

Thumb Punks was a weekly newsletter covering the week’s retro gaming news in a 5 minute read. Click to read Thumb Punks, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

News
Game
Visit Newsletter

SeriousGamesJobs.com

icon SeriousGamesJobs.com

The best place to find work with games and real-time skills beyond entertainment

Game
Career
Visit Newsletter

Bettor Secrets

icon Bettor Secrets

Bettor Secrets is a newsletter focused on sports betting news, tips and tricks from sharps you can’t get anywhere else. Track the key lines and opportunities to max your EV. Think of it

Other
Sport
Game
Visit Newsletter

Gamedev.js Weekly

Gamedev.js Weekly - newsletter about HTML5 game development

Programming
Game
Visit Newsletter

Load Save

icon Load Save

Every Saturday afternoon, I'll send in-depth and behind-the-scenes articles about the gaming industry and community straight to your inbox.

Media
Entertainment
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Switch Weekly

icon Switch Weekly

The latest Nintendo Switch news delivered to your inbox every Sunday.

Entertainment
Game
Visit Newsletter