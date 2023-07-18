Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Hackerpreneur
Hackerpreneurs are among the rising trend of individuals who have set out to embrace an expanding world of possibilities. They have begun their journey of remodeling the system for society, business, and art. They are those courageous ones who write their terms for their work. They are the ones who choose to make themselves known in the universe. They call themselves the Hackerpreneurs.
Jocelyn Glei
Jocelyn Glei is a newsletter that features inspiration, ideas, and curated content highlights. The creators of the newsletter send it out twice a month.
The Sunday Letters
“Sunday Letters” Newsletter is one of a kind. It brings about a compilation of letters put together by the world-famous writer Jane Marie.
Creative Caffeine
Creative Caffeine is an email newsletter that features people's thoughts, musings, and other inspirational content for its readers.
Wait But Why
If you’re on the lookout for entertainment, lifestyle, technology, and blog posts all in one place, then 'Wait But Why' newsletter is just for you. This is a newsletter service that is delivered periodically via email to its subscribers.