RSSからEメールへ：ほぼすべてのウェブサイトやRSSフィードから電子メールの更新を取得する

コンテンツ統合の簡素化：ウェブサイトのRSSからHTMLへの自動変換で、定期的かつ関連性の高い更新を取得します。

RSSをJSONに変換する
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

RSSからEメールの仕組み

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コンテンツ・アグリゲーション

RSS to Emailは、選択したRSSフィードからコンテンツを収集するプロセスを自動化します。ブロガー、ニュースポータル、eコマースなど、どのような業種でも、最新の更新情報を簡単に収集することができます。

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オートメーション

予定された間隔で更新されたコンテンツを配信する自動Eメールダイジェストを確立し、最新のニュースダイジェストをあなたやあなたのチームに提供します。

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ダイナミック・コンテンツ

メールマガジンをお好みのスタイルに簡単にカスタマイズできます。チームメンバーを簡単に招待し、ダイジェストを受け取るタイミングをシームレスに設定できます。

誰が恩恵を受けられるか

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ウェブサイト所有者

マーケティング担当者は、当社のサービスを活用することで、オーディエンスのエンゲージメントを大幅に高め、コンバージョンを増やすことができます。

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ブロガー

ブロガーやコンテンツ制作者の方は、最新記事の配信を自動化するサービスをご利用ください。

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Eコマース事業

Eコマース事業者は、定期的なニュースレターを通じて商品やオファーを効率的に宣伝することで利益を得ることができます。

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メディアエージェンシー

ニュースポータルや情報サイトにとって、新鮮なニュースの即時通知は極めて重要である。

スケジューリングの利点

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最適なタイミング

構造化コンテンツを簡単に解析し、アプリ、ウェブサイト、またはバックエンドシステムに統合します。

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モバイルアプリチーム

リアルタイムのニュース、記事、ソーシャルコンテンツをJSON形式でアプリに入力。

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オートメーション・ビルダー

JSONフィードをZapier、Integromat、または自動更新のためのカスタムワークフローのようなツールに接続します。

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データエンジニア＆アナリスト

複数のフィードをJSONに集約し、柔軟なデータパイプラインとリアルタイムのモニタリングを実現。

RSSフィードからメールダイジェストへ

integrationsTwitter
ツイッターからメールへ
integrationsGoogleNews
グーグルニュースをメールで受け取る
integrationsReddit
レッドディットからEメール
integrationsFacebook
FacebookからEメールへ
integrationsYoutube
YoutubeからEメールへ
integrationsTelegram
電報からEメールへ
integrationsPinterest
ピンタレストからEメール
integrationsTumblr
タンブラーからメール
integrationsNYTimes
NYTimesからEメール
integrationsCNN
CNNからEメール
integrationsUSAToday
今すぐメールする
integrationsBBCNews
BBCニュース
integrationsNPR
NPRからEメールへ
レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

新鮮な情報の世界を一箇所で発見する

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