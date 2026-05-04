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Turn Email Newsletters into RSS Feeds
Subscribe to any email newsletter (Morning Brew, The Hustle, etc.) using a special email address we provide. All newsletters sent to that address automatically appear in your RSS feed.
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Full-Time Maker
I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu
Growth Archive
Discover profitable startups early growth methods that worked and the challenges they faced when making their first sale
Mule Britannia!
Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the
Still Small Voice
Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient
Executive Leadership Insider
Weekly career leadership tips trusted by 3500+ global executives. Grow your career, get ahead, start a business, and make more money now. Featured in Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.
Fast Food Secrets Club
Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.
Some Other Dad
Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood & issues affecting dads.
Beginner.dev
Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.
Climate Musings
Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Fully Charged
Get exclusive insights from Bloomberg's technology reporters around the world in Fully Charged.
The Weekly Human
Ramblings from a Hispanic woman in tech. I'd like to think you'll learn something new each letter. Click to read The Weekly Human, by Irma Mesa, a Substack publication. Launched 3 years ago.
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
WP Trends
Business Intelligence for the WordPress Ecosystem. Monthly newsletter providing WordPress market insights, trends, & acquisition opportunities.
Yellow Chili
Get inspired by Marketing Campaigns from Top Brands to win and retain more customers.
Purple Horizons Dispatch
Elevate Your Tech IQ! Dive into a weekly flash 💥 of AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and other emerging technologies with our free newsletter 📬!
InvestiMate
The Swiss Army knife of investing for the on-the-go professional.
Soft Life Journal
My thoughts on pursuing a soft life full of joy, ease, self-love, comfort, growth and abundance.
Day X
Be prepared for the unexpected - getting ready for the Day X
Tech Munch
Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
The Touchline
The Touchline is an in-depth, thoroughly researched story from football's biggest leagues, events and clubs.
Sikh Freedom Movement
Posts about the Sikh freedom movement, and the many people, actions, and battles of the movement.
Hackerpreneur
Hackerpreneurs are among the rising trend of individuals who have set out to embrace an expanding world of possibilities. They have begun their journey of remodeling the system for society, business, and art. They are those courageous ones who write their terms for their work. They are the ones who choose to make themselves known in the universe. They call themselves the Hackerpreneurs.
Life Designed Newsletter
Life Designed is a weekly newsletter, which talks all about lifestyle design. In every week's edition, you can find new insights, inspiration, and knowledge. Whether subscribers are from the finance industry or the fashion industry, or at whatever point in life they are in, there will always be some relatable nugget in this newspaper for all the readers.