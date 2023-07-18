RSS Generator
Newsletter to RSS Feed

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Sources & Methods

Sources & Methods

Monthly digest of Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) information sources, tools, articles, events, and helpful tips.

TechnologyCyber Security
Hacker Hub

Hacker Hub

High-quality information security news.

NewslettersPodcastTechnology
Privacy Skills

Privacy Skills

Weekly tips & strategies dedicated to helping you protect your privacy & personal information. Written in plain English, the fundamentals you learn will empower you with the knowledg

Education & LearningSelf ImprovementCybersecurity
Secure by Design

Secure by Design

Learn to build softwares that cannot be hacked.

DevelopmentProgrammingCyber Security
This is an IT Support Group

Leveling up your Information Technology career just got easy. IT Industry news in 5 minutes or less. Stay up to date and informed for free.

DevOpsCybersecurityProgramming
privafy.me Weekly Threat

privafy.me Weekly Threat

A weekly roundup of digital privacy news. Discover the "weekly threat" to YOUR privacy.

TechnologyCyber Security
Essentials

Our mission has always been to give readers the confidence that they will never again, miss anything, or anyone, that matters.

Future of WorkSustainabilityAI
Humanity Centred XYZ

Humanity Centred XYZ

Best practice(s) about (tech) products, services and initiatives that are putting humanity first, not just profit.

LocalMental HealthCyber Security
The Situation Report (SITREP) Newsletter

The Situation Report (SITREP) Newsletter

Welcome to the Situation Report, WithYouWithMe's weekly newsletter keeping veterans and those interested in the up to date movements of our latest opportunities. This includes weekly highli

CommunitiesBusinessCyber Security
Business Risk Pulse

Business Risk Pulse

I write about governance, risk, cybersecurity and strategy to help organizations minimize business risks.

AIBusinessTechnology
AWS Graviton Weekly

5 resources of AWS Graviton2 and Graviton3.

DevOpsTechnologyCyber Security
Leadership By Design

Leadership By Design

Help people understand tomorrow what they struggle with today.

GeneralCyber Security
The Rebuttal

Blog posts by privacy and security experts exploring the issues that will help small businesses identify and remedy their gaps. Currently focused on exploring what privacy and security in th

BusinessTechnologyStartup
CIO and IT Management Newsletter

CIO and IT Manager Newsletter includes IT Infrastructure - employment - compliance - security topics

BusinessTechnologyCyber Security
DevOps'ish

DevOps'ish

DevOps, Cloud Native, Hybrid Cloud, Open Source, industry news, and the ‘ish between.

DevOpsTechnologyCyber Security
