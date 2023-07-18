RSS Generator
LOG IN
SIGN UP

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Some Other Dad

icon Some Other Dad

Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood &amp; issues affecting dads.

Newsletters
Featured
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Attraction Flow

icon Attraction Flow

Becoming a better, more competent individual.

Productivity
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Visit Newsletter

Future of Belonging

This newsletter will examine how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging over the next decade as loneliness, disconnection, and exclusion b

Product
Communities
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Effective Habits

icon Effective Habits

Actionaable evidence-based strategies and tools.

Productivity
Self Improvement
Health & Fitness
Visit Newsletter

Embrace the Suck

We are constantly bombarded with images of seemingly perfect lives on social media, creating a distorted perception of reality. My social media has often shown the imperfections of life.

Newsletters
Culture
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Brain &amp; Mental Health

icon Brain &amp; Mental Health

Holistic brain & mental health in 5 dimensions.

Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Mel Makes

icon Mel Makes

A friendly newsletter sharing the things I make.

Communities
Creativity
Art
Visit Newsletter

The Addict Breaker

icon The Addict Breaker

Useful tips for breaking your addiction.

Healthcare
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Visit Newsletter

Traumatized

icon Traumatized

A newsletter about trauma, C-PTSD, my psychedelic-assisted therapy journey, and stories that shed some light on how I got here.

Lifestyle
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Nick Lions

icon Nick Lions

10-Minute Sunday Stories For Growing Men. Nick Lions' Sunday short-stories are about the life of a middle-aged man and his mission to reclaim his fading superpowers. But Nick isn't just N

Personal Development
Writing
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Initiative, “After Hours” by Linda Karimo

Individual/Family Mental Health, helping you transition from work to personal life

Self Improvement
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

The Growth Portal

The Growth Portal is a Self-Improvement Newsletter offering actionable personal development advice. It covers topics like mental health, productivity and fitness.

Productivity
Self Improvement
Health & Fitness
Visit Newsletter

Letters for Creatives

icon Letters for Creatives

Helps creative people to make their creative process easier.

Writing
Creator
Creativity
Visit Newsletter

That’s Philosophical

Our lives are full of clutter. Get refreshing ideas powered by ancient philosophies to help you navigate the mess. Allow your mind to relax in a world that can’t take a break.

Philosophy
Lifestyle
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

CrazyFitnessGuy Monthly Newsletter

Healthy Living Through Autistic Eyes

Nutrition
Lifestyle
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

Running Tales: After all is said and run

There are so many wonderful and inspiring stories in the world of running - and we wanted to give as many of them as possible the publicity they deserve.

Sport
Health & Fitness
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Longevity Minded

icon Longevity Minded

Longevity Minded is a newsletter focused on all things longevity where my goal is to help you live a longer and healthier life. Every Thursday morning, you’ll receive an e-mail from me tha

Healthcare
Nutrition
Health & Wellness
Visit Newsletter

Just Enough to Get Me in Trouble

Personal, vulnerable, and sometimes funny stories. Or, as a reader put it, "Lyle is a writer who will steal your heart and smack you in the face with it, and somehow you'll ask for more. He

Newsletters
Self Improvement
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Crooked Reads

A monthly collection of three bite-sized book reviews on a theme from a professional book person.

Mental Health
Book
Literature
Visit Newsletter

Leadership and Executive coaching Newsletter

icon Leadership and Executive coaching Newsletter

I am Gowri S Ramani, an ICF certified Leadership Executive coach. the main aim of my newsletter is to educate about executive coaching. It will talk about all the latest scenarios related to

Business
Self Improvement
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

More Human

icon More Human

The occasional dose on how you can be more human in life, work, and play.

Creativity
Productivity
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

The LifeWalk

icon The LifeWalk

The LifeWalk is your guided path to exploration and growth where we explore how to trust your intuition and live your most authentic life.

Health & Wellness
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Exploring Sobriety

Exploring Sobriety is a weekly newsletter about addiction and recovery. It's for anyone who is thinking about quitting an addiction, has already gotten sober, knows someone who is struggling

Self Improvement
Health & Fitness
Mental Health
Visit Newsletter

Conquering Burnout

icon Conquering Burnout

Conquering Burnout is a newsletter about Burnout Awareness, Prevention and Recovery. My ultimate goal is to illuminate the topic burnout, help you to become aware of it, prevent it and reco

Education & Learning
Health & Wellness
Sport
Visit Newsletter