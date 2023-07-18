RSS Generator
INICIAR SESSÃO
INSCREVER-SE

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Game Dev Digest

icon Game Dev Digest

The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t

Education & LearningAR & VRNews
Visit Newsletter

Would You Rather

icon Would You Rather

Fun, illustrated, weekly would you rather scenarios to brighten your day and make you think.

DesignGame
Visit Newsletter

Godotes

icon Godotes

Godot Engine Newsletter. Bite size Godot insights, straight to your inbox every Friday.

Data ScienceDesignNews
Visit Newsletter

The Gaming Pub

icon The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

MediaEntertainmentNews
Visit Newsletter

Thumb Punks

icon Thumb Punks

Thumb Punks was a weekly newsletter covering the week’s retro gaming news in a 5 minute read. Click to read Thumb Punks, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

NewsGame
Visit Newsletter

SeriousGamesJobs.com

icon SeriousGamesJobs.com

The best place to find work with games and real-time skills beyond entertainment

GameCareer
Visit Newsletter

Bettor Secrets

icon Bettor Secrets

Bettor Secrets is a newsletter focused on sports betting news, tips and tricks from sharps you can’t get anywhere else. Track the key lines and opportunities to max your EV. Think of it

OtherSportGame
Visit Newsletter

Gamedev.js Weekly

Gamedev.js Weekly - newsletter about HTML5 game development

ProgrammingGame
Visit Newsletter

Load Save

icon Load Save

Every Saturday afternoon, I'll send in-depth and behind-the-scenes articles about the gaming industry and community straight to your inbox.

MediaEntertainmentCulture
Visit Newsletter

Switch Weekly

icon Switch Weekly

The latest Nintendo Switch news delivered to your inbox every Sunday.

EntertainmentGame
Visit Newsletter