Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Purple Horizons Dispatch
Elevate Your Tech IQ! Dive into a weekly flash 💥 of AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and other emerging technologies with our free newsletter 📬!
Tech Munch
Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.
Soda Road
Our goal is to get you smarter about AI while making you smile because boring newsletters suck! 🥱 We focus on the stories that impact professionals like you. No useless links to vaporware
FundrCap.
Latest news & analysis on funding and VC in AI.
The Collective
The Collective is a curated newsletter that brings together the latest resources, articles, and tools from the ever-evolving world of frontend development, as well as web design inspiration
Daily From 0 to $Bn E-Commerce & Marketing Hacks
One short, curated & actionable online marketing hack every day.
Creators AI
The most practical AI Newsletter for creators and makers.
singularintel
AI news
Architecture Insights
A newsletter covering topics in artificial intelligence curated for architects, landscape architects, and interior designers.
Bytes and Brew
See how you can craft solutions to solve problems using AI every other Monday.
DataCures
Discover the future of healthcare, shaped by data-driven solutions and evidence-based insights. Get a competitive edge in the healthcare industry with our bi-weekly newsletter on health dat
Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI
Tips and Learnings from AMA sessions with product professionals. Topics covered: Product Management-Career, Data and AI
Everyday Automations
Exploring changes in technology and automation.
Gradient Ascent
Level up in machine learning the fun way.
The Power Up
Power Up Your Life The Power Up is a free e-newsletter that helps 21st Century men lead lifestyles that are better for themselves, society & the planet. Each free power-packed edition b
Daily AI Debrieft
Stay up to date with the latest AI news. Delivered daily in a form of short bullet-point notes!
SMMRY
The best stories in tech, science, and dev.
No More Fat Fingers
No More Fat Fingers. Our mission and our monthly newsletter. Sign up to catch up on intelligent document processing news, product launches, customer stories, events, webinars, podcasts…
Inisde AI
Delivering Complex AI news into Short and Crisp Insights also this includes new information about AI tools, Resources and Practical Application of those Tools to enhance Productivity.
Why Try AI
Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.
INTREPID INSIDE
INTREPID (https://intrepid-project.eu/) is a European-funded project which aims to help first responders be more efficient by taking less risks. To do so it develops tool kit with software,
Data Leads Future
I share practical knowledge of data science, for everyone from beginners to experts.
The AI Product Report
Stay ahead of the curve with this free, 5 minute, weekly newsletter that highlights new and innovative AI-powered products. Curated by Tyler Swartz, a former product lead at Reddit and AI en
ds-econ
Shower thoughts on data science! You can expect some practical tips and many posts on principles, frameworks, and (soon) summaries of academic papers.