After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI

icon Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI

Tips and Learnings from AMA sessions with product professionals. Topics covered: Product Management-Career, Data and AI

Product
AI
Data
MicroQuiz

icon MicroQuiz

MicroQuiz is a weekly, one question survey for tech professionals in Product, Design and Analytics that subscribers can answer directly from their inbox. Subscribers are invited to submit

Product
Entrepreneurial
Design
Data Science Prep

Get exceptionally good at data science interviews by getting real interview questions in your inbox.

Data Science
AI
Technology
Tableau Academy

icon Tableau Academy

The Tableau Academy is a brand new initiative helping you to learn and improve your data analysis and visualisation skills with Tableau by providing a new step by step tutorial every two wee

Education & Learning
Data Science
Business
Crisp Bounce Pass

icon Crisp Bounce Pass

Basketball in pop culture, cool players, forgotten games + branding deep dives.

Sport
Culture
Data
Interesting Data Gigs

icon Interesting Data Gigs

The go-to place to find incredible Data Analytics-related Jobs and how to apply

Data
BT_Raptor

For those who want to work as data scientists, or are already in the industry. We talk about real problems that those in the industry actively solve daily. Real advice given, no BS.

AI/ML
Education & Learning
Data Science
The RECC’E

How techies replace daily news with daily data.

News
Technology
Data
Postgres Weekly

icon Postgres Weekly

A free, once–weekly e-mail round-up of PostgreSQL news and articles

Software Development
Data
90 Second News

icon 90 Second News

Everything you need to know about the world in 90 seconds or less

Finance
Business
Technology
Page One

icon Page One

The vast majority of ecommerce purchases are made from page one of search results, so you have to get your products there in order to see conversions. A lot goes into getting to a page one

Ecommerce
Marketing
Business
DataCures

icon DataCures

Discover the future of healthcare, shaped by data-driven solutions and evidence-based insights. Get a competitive edge in the healthcare industry with our bi-weekly newsletter on health dat

Healthcare
Data Science
Health & Wellness
Interesting Data Gigs

icon Interesting Data Gigs

The go-to place for incredible Data Analytics-related Jobs.

Jobs
Data
Godotes

icon Godotes

Godot Engine Newsletter. Bite size Godot insights, straight to your inbox every Friday.

Data Science
Design
News
Data Bloo Topics

A monthly curated list of the best tips, tricks, and templates for Google Data Studio. Join our community today and upgrade your digital reporting!

Reports
Marketing
Business
DB Weekly

icon DB Weekly

A weekly round-up of database technology news and articles covering new developments, SQL, NoSQL, document databases, graph databases, and more.

Programming
Software Development
Data
SF Data Weekly

icon SF Data Weekly

SF Data Weekly - A weekly email of useful links for people interested in building data platforms

Data
Lead Time

icon Lead Time

Lead Time is a free, supply chain-focused data storytelling newsletter, that highlights the companies, trends, and people behind the supply chain of everyday products.

Consumer Products
Business
Data
heybooster

icon heybooster

Get top-notch marketing insights every Thursday, focused on using your data more efficiently.

Marketing
Entrepreneurial
Business
The Daily Breather

icon The Daily Breather

Sign up for The Daily Breather to get your local air quality info each day, along with fun facts, trivia, tips, and more.

Education
Health & Fitness
Data
The Recc’e

Get the morning newsletter where news stories are replaced by need-to-know statistics. All in one place, for free.

Newsletters
News
Startup
Essentials

Subscribe to your favorite topics and automatically receive content on your email.

Finance
Education
Data
Tuesday Letter

icon Tuesday Letter

Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak

Writing
Productivity
Education & Learning
Tableau Tea Break

icon Tableau Tea Break

Whether you’re looking to learn or get better at Tableau, build a community, make best use of Tableau at your organisation or just want to find great tips, training, visualisations and res

Personal Development
Productivity
Data Science
