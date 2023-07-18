Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Fast Food Secrets Club
Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.
I Want To Eat That
A newsletter about food and drink for people who are sick of the hype around food and drink.
Cooking
A daily newsletter called ‘Cooking” features inspirational cooking related content from The New York Times and Sam Sifton. In this newsletter, you will find an amazing compilation of delectable recipes.
Stained Page News
Cookbook fans, you have come to the right place. Click to read Stained Page News, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
Fancy Mouth
FANCY MOUTH Delicious food recipes, chewed up and delivered to your inbox. Join today and get a FREE cookbook with the 10 best gif recipes of all time!
Spoonfed
Simple plant-based recipes, tips, tricks, new product alerts, reviews & more. Click to read Spoonfed, by Laura Nunemaker, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.
The Blend
The latest from the cigar world in five minutes or less. Get cigar news, releases, reviews, and deals delivered to your inbox weekly for free.
Secret Breakfast
Recipes, ideas, comfort and sustainable food for thought delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe to Secret Breakfast, your food newsletter
Tuesday Triage
Your weekly crème de la crème of the Internet is here! Every Tuesday I triage the Internet and send out the crème de la crème in a newsletter to cover you on all fronts: from mobile secu
Brand Pack
A newsletter featuring the best offers on products from top DTC brands. Click to read Brand Pack, a Substack publication. Launched 10 months ago.
The Plant-Based Diet Club
Get recipes, meal prep tips, and resources to help you eat a whole foods plant-based diet.
Dosage
Wine enthusiasts wanting the most out of food pairings.
Drinking & Thinking
Compiling and creating things that a beer drinker like me, might be into. Making space for relaxing with good beer. Click to read Drinking & Thinking, by Mikey Seay, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Salt Sear Savor
A weekly newsletter highlighting cooking techniques, ingredients, and lessons that will make you a better cook.