After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Fast Food Secrets Club

Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.

FeaturedEntertainmentConsumer Products
I Want To Eat That

A newsletter about food and drink for people who are sick of the hype around food and drink.

Food
Cooking

A daily newsletter called ‘Cooking” features inspirational cooking related content from The New York Times and Sam Sifton. In this newsletter, you will find an amazing compilation of delectable recipes.

CookingFood
Stained Page News

Cookbook fans, you have come to the right place. Click to read Stained Page News, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

FoodBook
Fancy Mouth

FANCY MOUTH Delicious food recipes, chewed up and delivered to your inbox. Join today and get a FREE cookbook with the 10 best gif recipes of all time!

LifestyleCultureFood
Spoonfed

Simple plant-based recipes, tips, tricks, new product alerts, reviews & more. Click to read Spoonfed, by Laura Nunemaker, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.

FoodFood & Drink
The Blend

The latest from the cigar world in five minutes or less. Get cigar news, releases, reviews, and deals delivered to your inbox weekly for free.

LifestyleCultureFood
Secret Breakfast

Recipes, ideas, comfort and sustainable food for thought delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe to Secret Breakfast, your food newsletter

Food & CookingFood
Tuesday Triage

Your weekly crème de la crème of the Internet is here! Every Tuesday I triage the Internet and send out the crème de la crème in a newsletter to cover you on all fronts: from mobile secu

WritingCreatorSelf Improvement
Brand Pack

A newsletter featuring the best offers on products from top DTC brands. Click to read Brand Pack, a Substack publication. Launched 10 months ago.

FashionBusinessGeneral
The Plant-Based Diet Club

Get recipes, meal prep tips, and resources to help you eat a whole foods plant-based diet.

NutritionHealth & FitnessFood & Cooking
Dosage

Wine enthusiasts wanting the most out of food pairings.

Food & CookingFoodFood & Drink
Drinking & Thinking

Compiling and creating things that a beer drinker like me, might be into. Making space for relaxing with good beer. Click to read Drinking & Thinking, by Mikey Seay, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Food
Salt Sear Savor

A weekly newsletter highlighting cooking techniques, ingredients, and lessons that will make you a better cook.

Food & CookingFoodFood & Drink
