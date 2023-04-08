Welcome to the RSS.app API documentation! The RSS.app API is a RESTful web service designed for developers who want to interact with RSS.app programmatically. This API allows you to create, delete, and retrieve RSS feeds.

The API uses standard HTTP methods (such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE) to send requests and receive responses. It expects JSON-encoded request bodies and returns JSON-encoded responses, accompanied by appropriate HTTP status codes.

In this documentation, you'll find detailed information about available endpoints, required parameters, and sample code snippets to help you get started with the RSS.app API.