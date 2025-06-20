統合
Zapier

RSSとZapierでワークフローを自動化する

RSS.appのフィードをZapierに接続し、新しい投稿をどこにでも送信できます。コーディングは不要です。

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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
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複数のワークフローにダイナミック・ニュース・フィードを追加する

RSS.appのレスポンシブRSSフィードで複数のソースからニュースを共有。ワークフローにニュースフィードを追加して、自動的に更新される最新のコンテンツを表示しましょう。

RSSフィードをZapierの多くの統合機能に接続することで、ニュースフィードやブログ記事を表示できます。Mailchimp、Slack、Shopify、Wordpress、KlaviyoなどのアプリでZapierを使用し、新製品のリリースや業界の最新ニュースをみんなに知らせましょう。ニュースフィードを生成したら、プレミアムフィルターを使ってフィードをカスタマイズし、特定の投稿を表示できます。

コーディングの知識は必要ありません。RSSコードスニペットをRSS by Zapierワークフローに貼り付けるだけです！ZapierとRSS.appの統合は、ニュースフィードを複数のアプリケーションに接続する最良の方法です。

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ZapierとRSS.appの統合で生産性を向上。

RSSフィードをZapierに接続する方法

1
RSS.appでフィードを生成する

ブログ、ニュース、ソーシャルリンクをRSSジェネレーターに貼り付けてください。すぐに使えるフィードを作成します。

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ウィジェットのスタイルを選択する

RSS.appのウィジェットタブを開き、フィードの表示方法を選択します：ニュースウォール、リスト、カルーセル、イメージボード、ティッカー、マガジン、フィード。

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3
デザインのカスタマイズ

カスタマイズ」をクリックして、色、フォント、投稿数などを調整してください。ウィジェットをあなたのウェブサイトのスタイルに合わせてください。

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埋め込みコードをコピー＆ペーストする

ウェブサイトに追加」をクリックし、JavaScriptまたはiFrameコードをコピーします。Wixサイトに貼り付けて完了です！

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ZapierでRSSフィードに必要なものすべて

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コンテンツの自動更新

RSS.appはあなたのZapを最新の状態に保ちます。フィードに新しいコンテンツが表示されるたびに、Zapierは即座にトリガーします。

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あらゆるソースに対応

あらゆるウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルページを数秒でZapier対応のRSSフィードに。

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テクニカル・セットアップなし

RSS.appのフィードURLをコピーしてZapierに貼り付けるだけ。あなたのメールは自動的に新しい投稿で満たされます。

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信頼性と一貫性

RSS.appは、あなたのフィードをクリーンで安定した状態に保ち、常に最新の状態に保つことで、あなたのザッピングをスムーズに実行します。

フィードを整理・管理するツール

バンドル

複数のRSSフィードを1つのストリームに統合。異なるソースからのコンテンツを一箇所で追跡するのに最適です。

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コレクション

投稿を手動でキュレートしてカスタムウィジェットに。テーマページ、リソースハブ、ブランドハイライトの作成に最適です。

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フィルター

画像のない投稿を非表示にしたり、重複を削除したり、キーワードフィルター（ホワイトリスト/ブラックリスト）を使って重要なものだけを表示したり。

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レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

よくある質問

RSS.appをZapierに接続するには？
RSS.appでフィードを作成したら、フィードURLをコピーします。Zapierで新しいZapを作成し、トリガーとしてRSS by Zapierを選択し、フィードURLをフィードURLフィールドに貼り付けます。
フィードの更新頻度は？
フィードは自動的に更新されます。プランにもよりますが、15分から60分ごとに新しい投稿が表示されます。
コーディングは必要ですか？
コーディングは必要ありません。RSS.appフィードのURLをコピーしてZapierに接続するだけです。
RSS.appはZapierのどのアプリでも使えますか？
Google Sheets、Notion、Mailchimpなど、何千ものアプリにフィードを接続できます。
RSS.appで作成できるフィードの種類は？
はい。RSS.appは、ほとんどすべてのウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルメディアページからフィードを作成することができます。

RSS.appを使用してワークフローを最適化している何千人ものZapierユーザーに加わりましょう。

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