あらゆるニュースレターをフィードに変える
受信トレイのごちゃごちゃにうんざりしていませんか？お気に入りのニュースレターの新着メールを自動的に取り込むフィードを作成すれば、フィルタリング、埋め込み、共有ができます。ニュースレターフィードの作成
ニュースレター配信を選ぶ理由
受信トレイは常にクリア
ニュースレターは受信トレイをスキップして別のフィードに表示されるので、実際のメッセージに集中できます。
プライベート購読アドレス
各フィードには固有のメールアドレスが付与されます。一つのニュースレターがうるさくなったら、解除するか削除してください。
トータル・コンテンツ・コントロール
フィルターや承認ルールを追加ウィジェットを使って結果を共有したり、Slack、Telegram、Discordにアップデートを転送する。
ニュースレター配信の主な特徴
プライベート登録メールを使用する
各フィードには、ニュースレターを購読するための固有のアドレスが付与されます。個人の受信箱は必要ありません。
ニュースレターカタログ
カテゴリーやトピック別にトップニュースレターを検索し、ワンクリックでフィードを作成できます。
複数のニュースレターを1つにまとめる
バンドル機能を使用して、ニュースレターフィードを1つのフィードにまとめ、自動的に更新します。
ウィジェットとして埋め込む
ニュースレターフィードをウィジェットに変換して、ウェブサイト、ポータルサイト、ブログに埋め込むことができます。
キュレーション・コレクションの構築
ニュースレターフィードから特定の投稿を選び、コレクションを使用して別のカスタムフィードを構築します。
3ステップでできるニュースレターフィード
フィードの作成1
新しいニュースレターのフィードを開始します。購読に使用できるプライベートメールを作成します。
Eメールで購読する2
ニュースレターの登録フォームにEメールを貼り付けます。新しいメールは受信トレイではなく、フィードに直接送られます。
読む、濾過する、再利用する3
各メールは、フィルタリング、埋め込み、共有が可能な投稿になります。
誰がニュースレター・フィードを使うのか？
読者・研究者
受信トレイが散らかることなく、何十ものニュースレターに対応。インサイトの検索、タグ付け、整理を一箇所で。
コミュニティ＆コンテンツマネージャー
受信メールを公開ウィジェットにしたり、更新をSlack、Discord、Telegramに自動転送する
チーム＆スタートアップ
競合他社、トレンド、メディアによる言及を、チーム全員が使用できる1つの共有フィードで追跡。
アナリスト＆キュレーター
キュレーションされたフィードを構築し、ウィジェットとしてダッシュボード、レポート、公開ポータルに埋め込む。
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