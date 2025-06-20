あらゆるニュースレターをフィードに変える

受信トレイのごちゃごちゃにうんざりしていませんか？お気に入りのニュースレターの新着メールを自動的に取り込むフィードを作成すれば、フィルタリング、埋め込み、共有ができます。

ニュースレターフィードの作成
何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

ニュースレター配信を選ぶ理由

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受信トレイは常にクリア

ニュースレターは受信トレイをスキップして別のフィードに表示されるので、実際のメッセージに集中できます。

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プライベート購読アドレス

各フィードには固有のメールアドレスが付与されます。一つのニュースレターがうるさくなったら、解除するか削除してください。

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トータル・コンテンツ・コントロール

フィルターや承認ルールを追加ウィジェットを使って結果を共有したり、Slack、Telegram、Discordにアップデートを転送する。

ニュースレター配信の主な特徴

プライベート登録メールを使用する

各フィードには、ニュースレターを購読するための固有のアドレスが付与されます。個人の受信箱は必要ありません。

プライベート登録メールを使用する

ニュースレターカタログ

カテゴリーやトピック別にトップニュースレターを検索し、ワンクリックでフィードを作成できます。

ニュースレターカタログ

複数のニュースレターを1つにまとめる

バンドル機能を使用して、ニュースレターフィードを1つのフィードにまとめ、自動的に更新します。

複数のニュースレターを1つにまとめる

ウィジェットとして埋め込む

ニュースレターフィードをウィジェットに変換して、ウェブサイト、ポータルサイト、ブログに埋め込むことができます。

ウィジェットとして埋め込む

キュレーション・コレクションの構築

ニュースレターフィードから特定の投稿を選び、コレクションを使用して別のカスタムフィードを構築します。

キュレーション・コレクションの構築

3ステップでできるニュースレターフィード

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フィードの作成

1

新しいニュースレターのフィードを開始します。購読に使用できるプライベートメールを作成します。

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Eメールで購読する

2

ニュースレターの登録フォームにEメールを貼り付けます。新しいメールは受信トレイではなく、フィードに直接送られます。

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読む、濾過する、再利用する

3

各メールは、フィルタリング、埋め込み、共有が可能な投稿になります。

マイフィードの作成

誰がニュースレター・フィードを使うのか？

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読者・研究者

受信トレイが散らかることなく、何十ものニュースレターに対応。インサイトの検索、タグ付け、整理を一箇所で。

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コミュニティ＆コンテンツマネージャー

受信メールを公開ウィジェットにしたり、更新をSlack、Discord、Telegramに自動転送する

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チーム＆スタートアップ

競合他社、トレンド、メディアによる言及を、チーム全員が使用できる1つの共有フィードで追跡。

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アナリスト＆キュレーター

キュレーションされたフィードを構築し、ウィジェットとしてダッシュボード、レポート、公開ポータルに埋め込む。

レビュー

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Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

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Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

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Apr 30, 2025

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Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

ニュースレターフィードの作成

一度購読してください。各新着メールは、フィルタリング、埋め込み、共有が可能な投稿になります。
今すぐ始める