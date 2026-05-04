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よくある質問
What are my payment options?
We accept all major credit cards and PayPal. Payments are handled securely through trusted providers like Stripe, Chargebee, and PayPal. We never store your credit card details on our servers.
Can I try out RSS.app before subscribing?
Yes! When you sign up, you’ll get a 7-day free trial with no credit card required. During the trial, you’ll have access to the Basic plan with up to 10 feeds. After the trial ends, you can upgrade to a paid plan or switch to the free plan.
Can I upgrade or cancel my plan at any time?
- If you upgrade, you’ll only pay the prorated difference for the rest of the billing cycle.
- If you downgrade, the difference will be credited on your next bill.
- To cancel, just switch back to the free plan.
Please note: we do not offer refunds.
What if I need more than 500 feeds?
If you need more feeds, please start a chat with our team or email us at support@rss.app, and we’ll set you up with a larger plan.
How are API operations counted?
API operations only count when you successfully create a new feed through the API. Actions like updating a feed’s settings, refreshing, or retrieving posts do not count toward your monthly operations limit. The limit resets on the 1st of every month.
How is widget usage counted?
Each unique widget you create counts as one widget. You can embed the same widget on multiple websites and it will still only count as one. If you embed several different widgets on the same website, each one will count separately toward your widget limit.