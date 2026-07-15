RSS Feed
X / Twitter RSS Feed
X / Twitter RSS logo

X / Twitter RSS Feed

Follow any Twitter user, hashtag, or search

Paste any public X/Twitter profile, hashtag, or search URL below
Public profiles
30 seconds setup
Never miss a post
Create custom X / Twitter feeds

Generate X / Twitter feeds with the settings below

Generate RSS Feed of X / Twitter Search Results
Generate RSS Feed of a X / Twitter User Feed

Popular X / Twitter Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

X / Twitter RSS logo
@OpenAI

https://x.com/OpenAI

X / Twitter RSS logo
#AI

https://x.com/search?q=%23AI

X / Twitter RSS logo
@ycombinator

https://x.com/ycombinator

How to create X / Twitter RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses X / Twitter RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🏢

Industry monitoring

Track thought leaders, analysts, and industry hashtags in real-time

📰

Breaking news

Get instant updates from journalists and news outlets

🎯

Brand monitoring

Track brand mentions, competitor activity, and customer feedback

🔬

Research & analysis

Monitor specific topics or conversations for market research

💼

Sales intelligence

Track prospect company announcements and hiring signals

🔗

Integration ready

Connect to Slack, Discord, email, or any automation platform

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