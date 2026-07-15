YouTube RSS Feed
Get notified of new videos without YouTube recommendations
Paste any YouTube channel or playlist URL below
Popular YouTube Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Veritasium
https://www.youtube.com/@veritasium
TED
https://www.youtube.com/@TED
Y Combinator
https://www.youtube.com/@ycombinator
How to create YouTube RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses YouTube RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Content research
Track competitor video strategies and upload schedules
Distraction-free learning
Follow educational channels without endless recommendations
Podcast alternatives
Get notified of video podcasts and interviews
Industry news
Follow company channels for product announcements
Entertainment
Never miss uploads from your favorite creators
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