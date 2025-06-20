Slackでニュースを監視する

ニュースをチームで自動的に共有
リアルタイムのRSSフィードをSlackに直接配信して、チームに最新情報を提供しましょう。RSS.appを使えば、あらゆるウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルプラットフォームのニュースを簡単にワークスペースに直接送信できます。この統合により、タブを切り替えたり、手動で検索したりすることなく、業界トレンド、製品アップデート、リサーチ、競合の洞察に関する情報をチームに提供することができます。
SlackにRSSフィードを追加する方法
RSS.appでフィードを生成する
ブログ、ニュース、ソーシャルリンクをRSSジェネレーターに貼り付けてください。すぐに使えるフィードを作成します。
ウィジェットのスタイルを選択する
RSS.appのウィジェットタブを開き、フィードの表示方法を選択します：ニュースウォール、リスト、カルーセル、イメージボード、ティッカー、マガジン、フィード。
デザインのカスタマイズ
カスタマイズ」をクリックして、色、フォント、投稿数などを調整してください。ウィジェットをあなたのウェブサイトのスタイルに合わせてください。
埋め込みコードをコピー＆ペーストする
ウェブサイトに追加」をクリックし、JavaScriptまたはiFrameコードをコピーします。Wixサイトに貼り付けて完了です！
SlackのRSSフィードに必要なものすべて
リアルタイム・アップデート
新しい投稿は自動的にSlackチャンネルに表示されるため、チームは常に最新の情報を得ることができます。
あらゆるソースに対応
あらゆるウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルページを即座にSlack対応のRSSフィードに。
コーディング不要
フィードのリンクをSlackに貼り付けるだけで、開発や設定は不要です。
チーム意識の向上
重要な最新情報を、あなたのチームが毎日コラボレーションしている場所に直接配信しましょう。
フィードを整理・管理するツール
バンドル
複数のニュースソースを1つの統一フィードにまとめ、更新を効率化。
コレクション
記事を厳選し、最も関連性の高いコンテンツだけをチームと共有する。
フィルター
重複を削除したり、画像のない投稿を非表示にしたり、キーワードフィルターを使って重要なものだけを表示したり。
ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.