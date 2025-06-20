統合
Slack

Slackでニュースを監視する

関連ニュースのアップデートをSlackチャンネルに直接送信。コーディングは不要です。

今すぐ始める
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

ニュースをチームで自動的に共有

リアルタイムのRSSフィードをSlackに直接配信して、チームに最新情報を提供しましょう。RSS.appを使えば、あらゆるウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルプラットフォームのニュースを簡単にワークスペースに直接送信できます。

この統合により、タブを切り替えたり、手動で検索したりすることなく、業界トレンド、製品アップデート、リサーチ、競合の洞察に関する情報をチームに提供することができます。

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Slackは迅速なコミュニケーションのために作られました。RSS.appは、ワークフローを中断することなく、チームが必要とするニュースを配信します。

SlackにRSSフィードを追加する方法

1
RSS.appでフィードを生成する

ブログ、ニュース、ソーシャルリンクをRSSジェネレーターに貼り付けてください。すぐに使えるフィードを作成します。

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2
ウィジェットのスタイルを選択する

RSS.appのウィジェットタブを開き、フィードの表示方法を選択します：ニュースウォール、リスト、カルーセル、イメージボード、ティッカー、マガジン、フィード。

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3
デザインのカスタマイズ

カスタマイズ」をクリックして、色、フォント、投稿数などを調整してください。ウィジェットをあなたのウェブサイトのスタイルに合わせてください。

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4
埋め込みコードをコピー＆ペーストする

ウェブサイトに追加」をクリックし、JavaScriptまたはiFrameコードをコピーします。Wixサイトに貼り付けて完了です！

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SlackのRSSフィードに必要なものすべて

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リアルタイム・アップデート

新しい投稿は自動的にSlackチャンネルに表示されるため、チームは常に最新の情報を得ることができます。

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あらゆるソースに対応

あらゆるウェブサイト、ブログ、ソーシャルページを即座にSlack対応のRSSフィードに。

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コーディング不要

フィードのリンクをSlackに貼り付けるだけで、開発や設定は不要です。

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チーム意識の向上

重要な最新情報を、あなたのチームが毎日コラボレーションしている場所に直接配信しましょう。

フィードを整理・管理するツール

バンドル

複数のニュースソースを1つの統一フィードにまとめ、更新を効率化。

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コレクション

記事を厳選し、最も関連性の高いコンテンツだけをチームと共有する。

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フィルター

重複を削除したり、画像のない投稿を非表示にしたり、キーワードフィルターを使って重要なものだけを表示したり。

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レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

よくある質問

RSS.appをSlackに接続するには？
RSS.appでフィードを作成し、そのURLをコピー。SlackにRSSアプリを追加し、フィードのリンクを貼り付けると、自動的にアップデートの受信が始まります。
フィードの更新頻度は？
RSS.appのプランにもよりますが、Slackは15分から60分ごとに新しい投稿を受信します。
何かインストールする必要がありますか？
追加のツールは必要ありません。Slack内蔵のRSSアプリや自動化ワークフローを使うだけ。
アップデートを受信するチャンネルを選ぶことはできますか？
RSSフィードの更新を受信するために、任意のSlackチャンネルまたはダイレクトメッセージを選択することができます。
フィードをカスタマイズできますか？
はい。RSS.appのバンドル、コレクション、フィルターを使って、投稿されるものを管理しましょう。

RSS.appを使用している何千ものチームに参加して、Slack内で情報を入手しましょう。

今すぐ始める
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