複数のRSSフィードを一つにまとめる

バンドル Bundles.

複数のソースを 1 つのフィードに結合する最も簡単な方法。 保証されています。

News Wall

バンドルを使用する3つの理由

ターゲットコンテンツ illustration

ターゲットコンテンツ

ターゲットとなるコンテンツをオーディエンスに表示します。

簡単な統合 illustration

簡単な統合

バンドルを簡単にウェブサイトに埋め込むことができます。

簡素化されたアプローチ illustration

簡素化されたアプローチ

関連するトピックでフィードを整理します。

Bundles Overview Image
Bundles Settings Illustration

一つの場所に複数のフィードを表示

関連するソースを組み合わせることで、複数のウェブサイトを一つのフィードにまとめて表示します。関連する情報源を組み合わせることで、一つの場所でより多くの投稿にアクセスできます。

より魅力的な体験のためのプレミアムなカスタマイズ

プレミアムなフィルターを使用してバンドルをカスタマイズします。シームレスな埋め込み統合を使用して、ウェブサイトにフィードを追加します。

Bundles Overview Image

自動的に更新されるダイナミックなコンテンツ

ウィジェットを使用してウェブサイトに表示するコンテンツをキュレーションします。コーディングの知識は必要ありません。フィードは自動的に更新されます。

はじめましょうか？

既に数千人の満足のいく顧客が使用しています Bundles。クレジット カードは必要ありません。