Translateを選ぶ理由
言葉の壁を破る
あなたのフィードを現地の言語に変えることで、世界中の読者にリーチできます。メディア、ブログ、国際市場に進出する企業に最適です。
ノーコード・セットアップ
コーディングや手作業は必要ありません。言語を選ぶだけで、Translateがすべてを自動的に処理します。
常に最新
あなたのフィードの新しい投稿は自動的に翻訳されるので、あなたの視聴者は重要な更新を見逃すことはありません。
Translateの主な特徴
多言語サポート
フィードを30以上の言語に翻訳し、さまざまな地域や業界の視聴者とつながりましょう。
自動アップデート
あなたのフィードのすべての新しい投稿は即座に翻訳され、あなたのコンテンツは常に新鮮でローカライズされています。
あらゆるフィード、あらゆるソース
お気に入りからフィードを生成し、ウィジェットとして埋め込んだり、Discord、Telegram、Slack、またはEメールでアラートを受け取ることができます。
DeepLの統合
お客様のDeepL APIキーを接続して、視聴者に合わせた高品質の翻訳を生成します。
簡単な3ステップで翻訳
フィードの生成1
RSSジェネレーターを使えば、どんなウェブサイトやソーシャルメディアページも、数クリックでフィードに変えることができます。
言語の選択2
30以上のサポート言語から選択し、フィード内のすべてのコンテンツを自動的に翻訳します。
共有と埋め込み3
XMLリンクを共有したり、ウィジェットとして埋め込んだり、Slack、Discord、Telegram、Eメールに直接アップデートを送信することができます。
翻訳フィードの利点
グローバル・リーチの拡大
投稿を重複させることなく、世界中で読まれるコンテンツに。最小限の労力で新しいマーケットにリーチ
時間と資源の節約
手作業による翻訳やローカリゼーション作業を省略できます。すべてを自動化し、コア業務に集中しましょう。
エンゲージメントを高める
ローカライズされたコンテンツは、より良いパフォーマンスを発揮します。更新するたびに、クリック数、シェア数、視聴者のロイヤリティが増加します。
どこでも統合
ウィジェット、ボット、またはRSSをサポートするあらゆるプラットフォームで翻訳されたフィードを使用します。
人間のように翻訳する
DeepLを搭載し、信頼性と読者の信用を構築する流暢で自然な結果を提供します。
最新情報
新着情報はすべて自動的に翻訳されるため、世界中の視聴者が常に最新の情報を得ることができます。
あらゆる視聴者のために翻訳する
ニュースとメディア
国際的なニュースを現地の言語で配信し、読者層を世界に広げましょう。
ブログとコンテンツ制作者
投稿を翻訳することで、新しいオーディエンスとつながり、世界中に影響力を拡大できます。
製品アップデートと変更履歴
リリースノートと機能アップデートを、手作業なしで世界中の顧客がアクセスできるようにします。
社内コミュニケーションとチーム
アナウンス、ドキュメント、アップデートを自動的に翻訳し、多言語チームをサポートします。
ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.