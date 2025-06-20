あらゆるフィードを数秒で翻訳

あなたのコンテンツをグローバルにアクセス可能に。数回クリックするだけで、RSSフィードを視聴者が話す言語に変換できます。

今すぐ始める
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何千もの企業に信頼され、利用されている
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Translateを選ぶ理由

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言葉の壁を破る

あなたのフィードを現地の言語に変えることで、世界中の読者にリーチできます。メディア、ブログ、国際市場に進出する企業に最適です。

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ノーコード・セットアップ

コーディングや手作業は必要ありません。言語を選ぶだけで、Translateがすべてを自動的に処理します。

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常に最新

あなたのフィードの新しい投稿は自動的に翻訳されるので、あなたの視聴者は重要な更新を見逃すことはありません。

Translateの主な特徴

多言語サポート

フィードを30以上の言語に翻訳し、さまざまな地域や業界の視聴者とつながりましょう。

多言語サポート

自動アップデート

あなたのフィードのすべての新しい投稿は即座に翻訳され、あなたのコンテンツは常に新鮮でローカライズされています。

自動アップデート

あらゆるフィード、あらゆるソース

お気に入りからフィードを生成し、ウィジェットとして埋め込んだり、Discord、Telegram、Slack、またはEメールでアラートを受け取ることができます。

あらゆるフィード、あらゆるソース

DeepLの統合

お客様のDeepL APIキーを接続して、視聴者に合わせた高品質の翻訳を生成します。

DeepLの統合

簡単な3ステップで翻訳

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フィードの生成

1

RSSジェネレーターを使えば、どんなウェブサイトやソーシャルメディアページも、数クリックでフィードに変えることができます。

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言語の選択

2

30以上のサポート言語から選択し、フィード内のすべてのコンテンツを自動的に翻訳します。

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共有と埋め込み

3

XMLリンクを共有したり、ウィジェットとして埋め込んだり、Slack、Discord、Telegram、Eメールに直接アップデートを送信することができます。

マイフィードの作成

翻訳フィードの利点

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グローバル・リーチの拡大

投稿を重複させることなく、世界中で読まれるコンテンツに。最小限の労力で新しいマーケットにリーチ

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時間と資源の節約

手作業による翻訳やローカリゼーション作業を省略できます。すべてを自動化し、コア業務に集中しましょう。

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エンゲージメントを高める

ローカライズされたコンテンツは、より良いパフォーマンスを発揮します。更新するたびに、クリック数、シェア数、視聴者のロイヤリティが増加します。

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どこでも統合

ウィジェット、ボット、またはRSSをサポートするあらゆるプラットフォームで翻訳されたフィードを使用します。

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人間のように翻訳する

DeepLを搭載し、信頼性と読者の信用を構築する流暢で自然な結果を提供します。

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最新情報

新着情報はすべて自動的に翻訳されるため、世界中の視聴者が常に最新の情報を得ることができます。

あらゆる視聴者のために翻訳する

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ニュースとメディア

国際的なニュースを現地の言語で配信し、読者層を世界に広げましょう。

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ブログとコンテンツ制作者

投稿を翻訳することで、新しいオーディエンスとつながり、世界中に影響力を拡大できます。

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製品アップデートと変更履歴

リリースノートと機能アップデートを、手作業なしで世界中の顧客がアクセスできるようにします。

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社内コミュニケーションとチーム

アナウンス、ドキュメント、アップデートを自動的に翻訳し、多言語チームをサポートします。

レビュー

ユーザーがRSS.appを気に入っている点

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

よくある質問

一度に複数の言語に翻訳できますか？
はい、多言語出力をサポートするために、ターゲット言語ごとに別々のフィードを作成することができます。
新しい投稿は自動的に翻訳されますか？
もちろんです。一度Translateを設定すれば、今後の更新はすべて即座に翻訳されます。
標準翻訳とDeepLの違いは何ですか？
DeepLは、より高度で文脈を考慮した、自然で正確な翻訳を提供します。
原文と訳文の両方を残すことはできますか？
はい、フィードを2回作成し、オリジナル版と翻訳版の両方を表示することができます。

今すぐフィードの翻訳を開始

リーチを広げ、世界中の読者とつながる。RSSフィードを自動的に30以上の言語に変換します。
今すぐ始める