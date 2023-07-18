Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Full-Time Maker
I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
Finding Patterns in Chaos
Every other Thursday morning, I send out links and commentary about how a product designer like yourself, an expert, or a newbie can improve their sense and understanding of the UX in general and be a solid architect for the design system and strategy.
Ely Fornoville
Follow my journey to a monthly recurring revenue (MRR)
Product Lessons
Actionable lessons to accelerate your career. Real examples of career strategy, interview prep, analytics and more. Join 7000+ people for free
MicroSaasIdea
Newsletter for techies and marketers looking for their next micro saas idea. Weekly newsletter on profitable micro saas niches with data-backed analysis and a guide on how to implement each
Delightful Products
A monthly newsletter on product design and delight. Click to read Delightful Products, by Lucy Chen, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Space3ac Club
Join Space3ac Business Developent Club and become smarter in just a couple of minutes thanks to our weekly newsletter. We'll help you be more productive
Everything in Moderation
Everything in Moderation - A weekly newsletter about the policies, products, platforms and people shaping content moderation, now and in the future. ...
Ross Chapman
Ross has helped over 150 teams build world-class digital products using Design Sprint frameworks, rapid prototyping and data-driven process. He's also a contributor to the Official Remote Design Sprint guide.
Ideas to Makers
Product ideas for indie makers delivered to your inbox every week.
JustAnotherPM
We create simple and practical guides on product management to help you accelerate your career as a product manager
The Bootstrapped Founder by Arvid Kahl
You will learn about the most interesting conversations about self-funded businesses, see the successes (and failures) of your fellow indie hackers, and be introduced to new and eye-opening
Materials Business
Editorials & latest news about Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Materials engineering
Building Rome(s)
This is not the PM newsletter you are looking for (🤖) but the one you need. Become a great Technical Program Manager (TPM) in under 500 words. New issue drops every Sunday with short, actionable, tried & tested advise on the art of TPM. Click to read Building Rome(s) - The Art of Technical Program Management, by Aadil Maan, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
The Kaizen Newsletter
I share my thoughts, new ideas I learn, and make weird connections between self-improvement, productivity, product, tech, sports, anime. By Alex Hugh Sam.
MicroQuiz
MicroQuiz is a weekly, one question survey for tech professionals in Product, Design and Analytics that subscribers can answer directly from their inbox. Subscribers are invited to submit
Agile Product Development and Career Advice by Lutz Mueller
Receive practical tips & tricks about Agile Product Development and Career Advice
Product: Level Up
Level up your product skills over your morning coffee
Product Disrupt
Disruptive stories, design inspiration, and more.
Product Ideas
no-nonsense insights on product ideation, evaluation, and validation
Productivize
Invest in learning the ins and outs of great products, exceptional champions, valuable gems on UI/UX, effective early adopter strategies, leveraging power users, and more.
Deep in the trenches
Actionable tactics, tips and readings from early stage startups founders. Click to read Deep in the trenches, by Jonathan Parisot, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
The Slipstream
The easiest way to find the best knowledge on the internet