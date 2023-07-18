Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Seattle Data Guy
Simplifying the data stack from big data, data ingestion to ML
DevOps Bulletin
A hand curated digest of must-read DevOps tutorials, books, podcasts, open-source projects and jobs.
AWS Graviton Weekly
5 resources of AWS Graviton2 and Graviton3.
Chrome Extension Ideas
A newsletter where we share demand-based chrome extension ideas. So when you launch your product, you have a hungry audience waiting for your solution. This way you will reach product-marke
This Week In DevOps
DevOps news without the hype
Status Code
Software development, Web operations, infrastructure, platforms, and performance
DevOps Weekly
A weekly slice of devops news
Serverless Status
Weekly newsletter on serverless and function-as-a-service (FaaS) architectures
LevelUp
By subscribing, you are staying updated and taking a pivotal step toward global career success. Reach for the world with LevelUp.
This is an IT Support Group
Leveling up your Information Technology career just got easy. IT Industry news in 5 minutes or less. Stay up to date and informed for free.
Programmer Weekly
A free weekly newsletter featuring the best hand curated links for programmers
Fullstack Bulletin
The most awesome weekly newsletter about fullstack web development
Bashful Scripting
A monthly newsletter of bash scripting, tips and tricks for developing shell scripts and examples of great bash CLI tools
What Happened Last Week
Discover the latest tips and tricks from the WebDev and DevRel world. Inside you'll find interesting resources about development, UX, and more.
Quest for Code
Newsletter about software development, video games, and technology in general.
Remote Leaf
Remote Leaf aggregates remote jobs in one organised place from hundreds of remote job boards, company career pages, linkedin, reddit, twitter, facebook groups and hacker news hiring.
Hello Clouders
Easiest way to learn AWS with bite-sized content and daily questions
Stack Overflow
Essays, opinions, and advice on the act of computer programming
Fauna Jamstack Weekly
Stay informed of the latest Jamstack news, tips, and tricks
The Stakeholder Report
Weekly newsletter covering Project Management, Leadership, and Business. Keep moving forward.
Cloud Weekly
Read and learn the best practices about Cloud and Engineering. Find out how the largest companies design in the Cloud and how you can leverage it in your daily work.
Mark Smith’s Newsletter
The newsletter is a roundup of the best links I’ve posted to my linkblog over the week. I’ve been posting links there for close to 10 years now, it’s one of the longest running person
Semicolon&Sons
Indie-hacker screencasts.
technologic
Technology made simple.