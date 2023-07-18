RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Beginner.dev

Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.

Development
Featured
Data Science
The Slice

A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.

Personal Development
Creator
Venture Capital
The Discourse

Insights into product, design & no-code.

Product
Entrepreneurial
Design
WPDeals.email

An alternative to Product Hunt for WordPress products. Find new and interesting WordPress plugins, themes, tools and more. Upvote and share your thoughts.

WordPress
No Code
Scrappy MarTech

For Growth Marketers who use tech to get things done! Discover the best of: No-code Marketing Tools, Clever "How to" Solutions, and Growth Marketing Tips.

Marketing
No Code
Technology
Friday Finds

Exploring the intersection of learning, design & technology

Education & Learning
No Code
Ideas to Makers

Product ideas for indie makers delivered to your inbox every week.

Product
Creator Economy
Creator
Colors & Fonts

A curated library of colors and fonts for digital designers and web developers

No Code
Software Development
Venturism

Venturism is a NoCode Startup Studio, and shares hacks, tips, and smarts about building startups NoCode-first.

Creator Economy
Innovation
Creator
The Epic Growth

Curated content and breakdown of difficult technological concepts for early PMs

No Code
Psychology
The No-code method newsletter

A weekly newsletter for developers, designers, and agencies that want to build better products, faster. Deep dives into product development, no-code, user experience, and technology.

Product
No Code
Technology
Bytes and Brew

A bi-weekly AI-focused newsletter focused on the integration of AI in our lives, wrapped around a theme or topic. Each edition contains content that wraps each edition's theme/topic, includi

AI/ML
AI
No Code
Building Blox

A newsletter dedicated to exploring the intersection of no-code and AI, and how they are transforming the world of startups

AI
No Code
Martiniere Stories

Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.

Other
Art
No Code
The Big Bang Launch Newsletter

The Big Bang Launch is a weekly newsletter where we interview successful creators whose products are featured in the top 3 of Product Hunt. Subscribe to our newsletter and unlock their launc

Creator Economy
Marketing
No Code
Open Pull Request

Discover new & Inspiring Open Source libraries to build, contribute and learn

No Code
Software Development
Modern Museum

A curated newsletter to make you a smarter and more resourceful creator.

Product
Business
No Code
All Things Automation

Sign up to our newsletter and to get expert help with business automation. Twice a month you'll get general automations tips as well as updates and resources on Zapier & Integromat.

Productivity
Entrepreneurial
Business
Chimp Ideas

Get freshly baked tech ideas for your next startup backed by data to your inbox weekly! Click to read Chimp Ideas, by Vytautas Sabaliauskas, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

No Code
Technology
Startup
Makerpad

The easiest way to build tools without code. Explore the best no-code tools. Learn how to build powerful applications. Hire experts to help you with your project. Find and apply for jobs in the no-code community

No Code
YEN.FM — Community, Daily.

An indispensable newsletter for the discerning, community-minded professional; delivered daily in perfectly-sized portions.

Communities
Community Building
News
What The Hype

Brainstorm ways to build cash-flowing digital assets.

Innovation
Entrepreneurial
Business
Tableau Tea Break

Whether you’re looking to learn or get better at Tableau, build a community, make best use of Tableau at your organisation or just want to find great tips, training, visualisations and res

Personal Development
Productivity
Data Science
Crashing Up

Weekly growth-focused insights and tools to help you build the next big thing. No news, only new ideas. Click to read Crashing Up, by Randy Ginsburg, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Marketing
Lifestyle
No Code
