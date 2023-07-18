Create RSS Feeds
Sikh Freedom Movement
Posts about the Sikh freedom movement, and the many people, actions, and battles of the movement.
Eastern Radar
Every week, select stories from Russia and Eastern Europe you've (probably) missed
Save Our Happy Place
Simple Climate Action
Capitolism
CapitolismPoliticsScott Lincicome will be your tour guide through the often-impenetrable world of federal economic policy.
In Brief
For people interested in the intersection of politics and economics and how they shape the world we live in.
V>M
V>MPoliticsDylan Ratigan on Money, Policy & The Metaphysical. Your questions, his answers.
Glenn Greenwald
Glenn GreenwaldPoliticsIndependent, unencumbered analysis and investigative reporting, captive to no dogma or faction.
Weekly Dystopia
We live in an unhappy world. Enjoy news, analysis and opinion on how we got there.
The Supercreator
The Supercreator is a publication about culture, power and politics for the creative class.
The Morning Dispatch
The Morning DispatchPoliticsAn essential daily news roundup, TMD includes a brief look at important stories of the day and original reporting and analysis from The Dispatch team, along with recommendations for deeper reading and some much-needed humor in these often fraught times.
What's Happening in China
What's Happening in China is a weekly newsletter that curates the latest and most important news and developments from China, covering politics, society, economy, culture, technology, and mo
The Glimpse | World News
Offers a brief overview of world news events throughout the week
Nani the Money
Breaking down cryptocurrencies and the state of our modern monetary system via stories and commentary.
The Dispatch
The DispatchPoliticsFact-based reporting and commentary on politics, policy and culture â informed by conservative principles
Slow Boring
Slow BoringPassion and Perspective from Matthew Yglesias
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
The Weekly Roundup
One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to
The G-File
The G-FileJonah Goldbergâs ânewsâ letter built around his deep understanding of American history, his passion for conservative ideas and his, um, unique sensibility, itâs a must-read every Friday â and now with additional mid-week mini G-Files for members only.
Bank Underground
A blog for Bank of England staff to share views on policy
Good Energy
A free weekly energy and climate newsletter. Not just for experts, for everyone.
The Adopt a Democrat Action Network
The Adopt a Democrat Action NetworkPoliticsHelp us fire as many Republicans as we can in 2020 and beyond! How? We will do that by donating to awesome candidates up and down the ballot and taking actions like sending a tweet, calling your representative, and helping get out the vote!
Verziro's Newsletter
A newsletter covering global events, geopolitics, the Great Reset, STEM, and more.
Freemen Newsletter
Offering newsletters on Americas written and unwritten constitutions.