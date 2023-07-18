Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Sources & Methods
Monthly digest of Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) information sources, tools, articles, events, and helpful tips.
Hacker Hub
High-quality information security news.
Privacy Skills
Weekly tips & strategies dedicated to helping you protect your privacy & personal information. Written in plain English, the fundamentals you learn will empower you with the knowledg
Secure by Design
Learn to build softwares that cannot be hacked.
This is an IT Support Group
Leveling up your Information Technology career just got easy. IT Industry news in 5 minutes or less. Stay up to date and informed for free.
privafy.me Weekly Threat
A weekly roundup of digital privacy news. Discover the "weekly threat" to YOUR privacy.
Essentials
Our mission has always been to give readers the confidence that they will never again, miss anything, or anyone, that matters.
Humanity Centred XYZ
Best practice(s) about (tech) products, services and initiatives that are putting humanity first, not just profit.
The Situation Report (SITREP) Newsletter
Welcome to the Situation Report, WithYouWithMe's weekly newsletter keeping veterans and those interested in the up to date movements of our latest opportunities. This includes weekly highli
Business Risk Pulse
I write about governance, risk, cybersecurity and strategy to help organizations minimize business risks.
AWS Graviton Weekly
5 resources of AWS Graviton2 and Graviton3.
Leadership By Design
Help people understand tomorrow what they struggle with today.
The Rebuttal
Blog posts by privacy and security experts exploring the issues that will help small businesses identify and remedy their gaps. Currently focused on exploring what privacy and security in th
CIO and IT Management Newsletter
CIO and IT Manager Newsletter includes IT Infrastructure - employment - compliance - security topics
DevOps'ish
DevOps, Cloud Native, Hybrid Cloud, Open Source, industry news, and the ‘ish between.