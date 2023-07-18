Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
QPage
Top-rated all-in-one Recruiting platform that spots the right talent at scale faster and more accurately and autonomously.
Convince & Convert ON
Join 75,000 of the world's smartest marketers to receive marketing’s most relevant email – hitting your inbox just once per week.
On Repeat
Remember that kid that was always making mixtapes? That was me. Later, I was the one burning CDs for everyone. Today, I help you build better playlists. Give me two weeks, and I’ll give y
PR Tool Shack
A regular digest of carefully curated productivity tools for Public Relations & Communications professionals published by Philippe Borremans - PR veteran with +25 years experience. Subscribe for free now and never miss an issue.
The Insightful Optimist
The Insightful Optimist - A bi-weekly newsletter on running a startup, discoveries and experimentations in health/fitness and a few ramblings about basketball
Grid Talk
WHY is your growth slow and engagement low on Instagram? TAKE THE QUIZ and find out! Is your Instagram like a ghost town? Is growth painfully slow? Are you fed up putting all your efforts into posting when barely anyone is liking your posts, let alone commenting?
Open The Mic Newsletter
News, information and tips about podcasting you may have missed.
TestingCatalog
In case you missed it - Tired of "bug fixes and performance improvements"? TestingCatalog newsletter is a manually curated feed about more than 100 popular we
Everything in Moderation
Everything in Moderation - A weekly newsletter about the policies, products, platforms and people shaping content moderation, now and in the future. ...
Texas Squared
The Texas-Squared Startup Newsletter (www.texassquared.com) is a weekly email digest that hand-selects relevant news to the Texas startup ecosystem. Launched in August of 2015, Texas-Squared comprehensively covers news, events, and opinions about startups across Texas. Consistently delivered at 8 am Central time every Sunday morning, Texas-Squared serves business leaders from the four corners of Texas from Amarillo (north) to Brownsville (south) to Beaumont (east) to El Paso (west) – with a concentration on the active startup communities of Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.
growthglue
GrowthGlue is a curated weekly newsletter for small business owners, founders, and entrepreneurs who want to become better at marketing for their business.
Blogging Guide
Make money writing online.
One Man & His Blog
The current stable of newsletter written by Adam Tinworth.
Idée Fixe
A newsletter for the curious minds, and your weekly in-depth dive into the ideas that dominate our minds - both the delusional and the pedestrian.
Future of Marketing
Once a week, we curate the most relevant trends, resources, and strategies embracing user-generated content.
nonostantement
Interesting, fascinating and weird stuff found all over the Internet by Joele.
Wait! Just Listen
Essays on living meaningfully amidst the digital cacophony. Click to read Wait! Just Listen, by Josh Pillay, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Kickstart Side Hustle
Viral Marketing Case Studies. Devour your competition with the Wittiest Marketing there is.
tw500
Stretch Your Twitter Footprint Narrow down your focus and grow your Twitter audience with these actionable steps
Influence Weekly
The weekly report that over 19,000 Influencer Marketing professionals read every Friday.
Privacy Skills
Privacy Skills Newsletter is weekly tips & strategies dedicated to helping you protect your privacy & personal information. Subscribe Today!