After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Full-Time Maker

icon Full-Time Maker

I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu

Personal DevelopmentCreativityEntrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

Beginner.dev

Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.

DevelopmentFeaturedData Science
Visit Newsletter

Semicolon&amp;Sons

icon Semicolon&amp;Sons

Indie-hacker screencasts.

DevOpsDevelopmentProductivity
Visit Newsletter

Mark Smith’s Newsletter

The newsletter is a roundup of the best links I’ve posted to my linkblog over the week. I’ve been posting links there for close to 10 years now, it’s one of the longest running person

DevOpsNewsProgramming
Visit Newsletter

GIMTEC

icon GIMTEC

Become a better software engineer with weekly technical articles.

Education & LearningProgrammingSoftware
Visit Newsletter

DB Weekly

icon DB Weekly

A weekly round-up of database technology news and articles covering new developments, SQL, NoSQL, document databases, graph databases, and more.

ProgrammingSoftware DevelopmentData
Visit Newsletter

Developer Microskills

icon Developer Microskills

Want to grow as a developer or developer advocate but don't know where to start? Tired of vague, hand-wavey self-help BS telling you to just "believe in yourself"? Sign up for the Developer

Personal DevelopmentProductivitySelf Improvement
Visit Newsletter

Frontend Planet

Get the latest frontend development resources delivered straight to your inbox for FREE.

CreatorDevelopmentDesign
Visit Newsletter

Become a Better Developer

Software Engineering and Career in Tech. Articles to make you become a better developer.

Data ScienceTechnologySoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

Git Better

icon Git Better

Get better with Git. Tips, tricks and advanced topics of Git. Click to read Git Better, by Srebalaji Thirumalai, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

EducationProgrammingSoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

Game Dev Digest

icon Game Dev Digest

The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t

Education & LearningAR & VRNews
Visit Newsletter

Inside Digital Products

icon Inside Digital Products

Best Practices, Lessons Learned and Reflections about what makes a great Digital

EntrepreneurialBusinessSoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

Cybersecurity Tips

icon Cybersecurity Tips

Helping you uynderstand cybersecurity better.

Education & LearningCybersecuritySoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

The Senior Mindset Series

Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.

Hiring & JobsSelf ImprovementSoftware
Visit Newsletter

Lu's Newsletter

icon Lu's Newsletter

Weekly article and exploration on Leadership on Product-led Companies

ProductBusinessSoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

Dice

icon Dice

Insights and analysis for tech professionals across North America

Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Bright Dev Newsletter

icon Bright Dev Newsletter

Fresh dev tips about iOS, Android, web and Blockchain development. First-hand info about our free workshops and webinars for developers and project managers. No spam. No job offers. Only onc

MobileTechnologyStartup
Visit Newsletter

TypeScript Weekly

icon TypeScript Weekly

The best TypeScript links every week, right in your inbox

Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Paywall Newsletter

icon Paywall Newsletter

Hand-picked selection of hot mobile paywalls.

MarketingSoftware DevelopmentGrowth
Visit Newsletter

Amazing CTO

You're a tech manager, CTO or want to become one? Then this newsletter is for you! Everything a CTO, VP of Engineering, or aspiring developer needs for a successful job or tech management ca

Future of WorkTechnologyStartup
Visit Newsletter

Dev Leader Weekly

icon Dev Leader Weekly

Want to level up your software engineering? Check out weekly deep dives and C# coding examples! Catch up on learning resources and try out the weekly challenge!

ProgrammingTechnologySoftware Development
Visit Newsletter

Flutter Digest

icon Flutter Digest

Tous les lundis à 08h00, recevez dans votre boîte aux lettres le meilleur de l’actualité autour de Flutter. Articles, vidéos, bibliothèques… vous aurez toutes les cartes en main po

DesignTechnologySoftware
Visit Newsletter

dailydevlinks

icon dailydevlinks

The latest industry trends, news &amp; resources.

DevelopmentDesignProgramming
Visit Newsletter

Technically

icon Technically

Technically breaks down software engineering in simple language so you can impress your boss. Join 30K+ people getting more technical:

ProductTechnologySoftware
Visit Newsletter