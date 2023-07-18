Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
The Ghost Newsletter
A weekly roundup of emerging trends, products and ideas in the creator economy, trusted by 10,000+ readers.
Boiled Not Fried
Just enough for today to boil it down.
Freelance Wins
Curated expert tips and resources to help freelancers win.
The Shift
The Shift: Humanising the new worlds of work 🤖 A weekly-ish newsletter on our work-from-anywhere future and making a living online.
TRUST-able
Focus on the fundamentals of what it takes to gain other people’s trust: 1) Value creation 2) Relationships 3) Communication effectiveness 4) Personal branding 5) Visibility 6) Monetizati
The Big Bang Launch Newsletter
The Big Bang Launch is a weekly newsletter where we interview successful creators whose products are featured in the top 3 of Product Hunt. Subscribe to our newsletter and unlock their launc
Geekout
The Ultimate Newsletter for Busy Social Media Managers Don't spend hours each week trying to keep up to date with all the latest: - industry news - platform updates - new tools + feat
3 ideas on Sunday
A new Side Hustle idea every Sunday!
The Report
Reviewing new age tools of thought
The Maker Journey
An adventure exploring indie-making and creating a business.
CreatorKit
Level up as a creator. Master the art of ideas and how to spread them.
IdeaEconomy.net
The weekly digest of the creator economy. Grow your audience. Build your business. I share the best content of the week for online entrepreneurs.
Steal My Idea
This is a dojo for working out business ideas. People have a scarcity complex when it comes to ideas; they keep them cooped up in their heads rather than letting them fuck around out in the
Ten Minute Startup
We deep dive into starting up pretty neat business ideas in a ten minute format.
Departures
The place to be for where to go and what to see.
The Creative Newsletter by Wishu
A newsletter dedicated to empowering creative entrepreneurs.
Thousand Faces Club
A bi-weekly newsletter to discover new creators & our analysis on creator economy and internet trends.
Rich Tales
Rich Tales is collection of Powerful Ideas and Cool Stories. Some from me and many from others that will inspire you, make you think and think differently. Join me in discovering Rich Tal
Workforce Futurist
For those curious about the future of work.
Heisenberg's Comedy Stop
Jokes by Alex Heisenberg
Cybernaut
Cybernaut is an expedition into all things internet culture, from the idiosyncrasies of social media to the subcultures that exist in less frequented spots on the web. Each new issue investi
Weekly NishIsHere!
A journey of a Digital Marketer covering tech, creator economy and WordPress community.
A Secret Millionaire
This newsletter helps you gain exclusive insights, actionable strategies, and expert guidance that will propel you towards a brighter financial future. Don't wait – your journey to financi
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.