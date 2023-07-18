Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Leadership Garden
A newsletter and a community for engineering leaders
.Txt
Get a short, tactical idea and relevant news stories straight to your inbox. Info will all be centered around hiring, culture, and the world of work.
NoCommute
We’ll deliver remote job openings that have been posted for less than 24 hours to your inbox every day. They’ll cover a range of companies, backgrounds, and skill sets, so you can find t
Best Jobs found this week!
I shall display the best jobs found this week!
Web3 Alpha Jobs
A bi-weekly list of news and web3 jobs.
Boiling The Ocean
A brand new newsletter covering everything Strategy Consulting, for current and aspiring consultants.
Want to Work There
Want to Work There’s newsletter empowers HR and People Ops professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to create the workplace culture that employees brag about. Get quick, pr
Product Life
Build products and accelerate your career. Product Life is a weekly email about product strategy, career advice and frameworks for navigating life. I share real lessons based on my experien
Granted
Being Happy at Work Takes Work. Leverage psychology, leadership and career expertise, plus coaching tools to be happier at work and accelerate your career.
The Art of the Informational Interview
The Art of the Informational Interview is about making the intimidating-seeming power structures of the professional world more navigable. It’s about not accepting a bad deal, and being am
The Worklist Digest
Weekly digest of creative jobs opportunities offered remotely.
{Startups} && {Devs}
50 fresh, high-quality dev openings from startups funded by the top VCs. Plus curated content to help devs supercharge startup careers.
R8 people on the 🚇
Sharing thoughtful proven recruiting tips and trends to build a long-term low cost recruiting strategy
Kickigai Weekly
A newsletter helping ambitious people find meaningful work in the health and bio startup world
Content Writing Jobs
Find the best content writing jobs to work from home, remotely, freelance, contract, and full-time. Join our weekly newsletter to receive writing opportunities straight to your inbox.
Wildly Successful Travelpreneurs 🗺️
A weekly newsletter sharing a curated collection of paid opportunities & useful resources for travelpreneurs who want to create a freedom lifestyle.
Hello Remote
A weekly newsletter that highlights hand-picked marketing jobs at companies that are remote-first and remote-only. I'm a LinkedIn Top Voice for Remote Work and a Senior Content Writer at S
The Bloom
From empowering job opportunities, to inspiring news and businesses, The Bloom empowers you with access to all the resources to grow into your best self. And all with an intersectional femin
Parampreet Singh
📍Startup jobs in your Inbox every week
H1B Jobs
H1B Jobs Newsletter is a weekly newsletter that introduces curated job postings for employers that sponsor H1B visas. The aim is to ease the job hunting process for candidates that want to r
The Daily Lead
A daily dispatch of the best freelance leads from around the web.
The Neary Review
The Neary Review is a free weekly dispatch from Jack Neary with personal takes on the topics affecting Millenials: jobs, dating, family, art, culture, and other newsworthy events.
The Senior Mindset Series
Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.
The Restart Report
The best career advice on the planet - delivered weekly. THE RESTART REPORT is a free, weekly newsletter that connects job seekers with news, trends, information, resources (free and paid),