Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Indie Hackers
Founders helping each other start businesses.
Mostly Bits
A mix of discoveries from our product journeys.
Refactoring
A bi-weekly column about making great software, working with people, and personal growth
Product Cafe
Product Cafe brings everything you need to stay on top of your product management game. Every week, we carefully curate some of the best resources around product management and deliver them
Future of Belonging
This newsletter will examine how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging over the next decade as loneliness, disconnection, and exclusion b
Your's truly, a Designer
True, relatable career stories, written by professional designers who work their asses off out in the wild.
Modern Museum
A curated newsletter to make you a smarter and more resourceful creator.
Ten Minute Startup
We deep dive into starting up pretty neat business ideas in a ten minute format.
Just Product Management Things
Top Product Management articles weekly
Productivize
Invest in learning the ins and outs of great products, exceptional champions, valuable gems on UI/UX, effective early adopter strategies, leveraging power users, and more.
Growing Products
A weekly essay that helps your product to grow.
Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI
Tips and Learnings from AMA sessions with product professionals. Topics covered: Product Management-Career, Data and AI
Morfternight
The newsletter that bridges time zones
UX Birdie
A little birdie wants to deliver the latest and greated on UX/UI design.
Ask Why
UX Research, Design, Product
CPU time
Processing tech, growth, and creativity.
Brian Casel
Weekly newsletter about designing products and building a business that lasts
Lu's Newsletter
Weekly article and exploration on Leadership on Product-led Companies
Chameleon
Onboarding and product adoption best practices.
Technically
Technically breaks down software engineering in simple language so you can impress your boss. Join 30K+ people getting more technical:
AgencyDocs
AgencyDocs delivers a weekly medley newsletter with tools, tips, and interesting items for creative & digital agencies. Each issue contains articles, videos, podcasts, and other resource