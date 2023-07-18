Create RSS Feeds
Mule Britannia!
Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the
Sikh Freedom Movement
Posts about the Sikh freedom movement, and the many people, actions, and battles of the movement.
Daily Classic Art
Every day a bite of Classic Art delivered in your email box
Lupus Yonderboy
Strange, illuminating and relevant history: African kingdoms in the New World, the madness of the bubonic plague, Tokugawa Japan's decision to abandon the gun.
The Lunar Dispatch
The latest news—and thoughtful ruminations—on the Moon.
Sports Stories
Exploring sports and history at the intersection of everything. Written by Eric Nusbaum and illustrated by Adam Villacin. Tuesdays. Click to read Sports Stories, by Eric Nusbaum, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
Histories
Histories is a free weekly email exploring hidden corners of history through diaries, letters, articles and memoirs of the past. Fascinating lives and events recorded first hand!
BrainFeed
BrainFeed is an educational and entertaining newsletter that helps you improve your general knowledge and understand the world in 4-minute bites. Each article distills one important topic yo
Complexity Condensed
Complex topics explained in exactly 500 words.
The Charrette
Where art, history, politics & public opinion meet.
Drop the Needle - Music Literature and Repertoire Newsletter on Substack
A weekly list of curated music literature and repertoire, and amazing performances for keeping your ear well-rounded and laser-sharp.
Story Cauldron
Exploring places where intriguing and quirky storytelling exists in the real world
TypeTown
A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.
PowerNotes
daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter
History Bits
Give me 5 minutes on a weekly basis and I'll teach you little bit of history
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
Homo Imaginari
Popular social science thinking for curious folks.
Eleanor's Iceberg
Learn obscure history & science using fantasy fiction as a framing device.
#1MinuteStories
Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet
Ball and Order
Sports stories from the past. Sports analysis for the present. Click to read Ball & Order, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.
Zat Rana
Expressing the nuances of the human condition
Unintended Consequences
systems | complexity | second-order effects
Obliqueville
Obliqueville is meant to test out the idea that the world can best be understood obliquely, through odd margins and off-kilter lenses.
Passport History
Tom's website passport-collector.com is a goldmine of passports and their history.