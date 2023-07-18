Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Beginner.dev
Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.
Climate Musings
Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Fully Charged
Get exclusive insights from Bloomberg's technology reporters around the world in Fully Charged.
The Weekly Human
Ramblings from a Hispanic woman in tech. I'd like to think you'll learn something new each letter. Click to read The Weekly Human, by Irma Mesa, a Substack publication. Launched 3 years ago.
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
Purple Horizons Dispatch
Elevate Your Tech IQ! Dive into a weekly flash 💥 of AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and other emerging technologies with our free newsletter 📬!
Tech Munch
Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.
NameBuffs
Namebuffs curates highly brandable domain names, that are sent out in our weekly newsletter, along with other domain related info and news 📰
Box of Amazing
A weekly digest covering knowledge, society, emerging technology, trends and extraordinary articles, hand-picked to broaden your mind and challenge your thinking.
Early Stage, by Lynx Collective
A newsletter for early stage startup founders and aspiring founders, by Lynx Collective
Friday Finds
The best of learning, design & technology
The AI Product Report
Stay ahead of the curve with this free, 5 minute, weekly newsletter that highlights new and innovative AI-powered products. Curated by Tyler Swartz, a former product lead at Reddit and AI en
The Profiteers by DealMaven
Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions
VimTricks
Tips, tricks, guides and more about Vim.
Edtech Asia
Weekly updates on news, trends, and relevant reports on the Ed-tech industry in the Asian region.
The Business Card
Business, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Productivity. No spamming and only relevant and useful information.
Sources & Methods
Monthly digest of Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) information sources, tools, articles, events, and helpful tips.
Everyday Automations
Exploring changes in technology and automation.
CPU time
Processing tech, growth, and creativity. CPU time (central processing unit) is a software term. It defines the time it takes a computer to process data for a program or process. It is think
Asia's tech news, weekly
Weekly round-ups of technology news from across Asia and the Indo-Pacific - at-a-glance tech news for the time-poor
Accessibility Weekly
A weekly newsletter that helps you bring accessibility into your everyday work.
Algorithmically Speaking
A journey through the most beautiful algorithmic problems and solutions in the history of Computer Science.
SaaS Strats
Learn proven strategies used by companies like Slack, Mailchimp, and Dropbox, that help you build, launch & grow your SaaS startup.
TechFinitive x FlashForward
Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.