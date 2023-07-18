RSS Generator
ログイン
サインアップ

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Climate Musings

icon Climate Musings

Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Business
Technology
Investment
Visit Newsletter

Software Eats Money

icon Software Eats Money

I am an angel investor and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience founding, funding, and leading venture funded startups.

Web3
Finance
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Baseball Card Market Report

icon Baseball Card Market Report

Updated market reports from around the hobby. Click to read Baseball Card Values Newsletter, by Baseball Briefs, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

Finance
Business
Sport
Visit Newsletter

FoundersGrid

icon FoundersGrid

Join 13,000+ startup founders, investors and entrepreneurs who receive a carefully hand-curated list of the best tech, startup and investing news every week.

Investment
Startup
Visit Newsletter

The Investing Desk

icon The Investing Desk

I'm Snir David. I'm an investor, writing stock research, investing thoughts, and youtube videos. I practice value investing with the frameworks created by Buffett, Munger, Lynch, Nick Sleep, and more. Putting business understanding and valuation first.

Finance
Business
Investment
Visit Newsletter

Contrarian Thinking

icon Contrarian Thinking

Join 400k Contrarians on our free newsletter who learn the tactics and tools to achieve financial freedom.

Entrepreneurial
Finance
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Sustayz

icon Sustayz

Making hospitality more sustainable / biweekly newsletter exploring the connection between sustainability, travel and tech. Click to read Sustayz, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

Finance
Design
Business
Visit Newsletter

Texas Squared

icon Texas Squared

The Texas-Squared Startup Newsletter (www.texassquared.com) is a weekly email digest that hand-selects relevant news to the Texas startup ecosystem. Launched in August of 2015, Texas-Squared comprehensively covers news, events, and opinions about startups across Texas. Consistently delivered at 8 am Central time every Sunday morning, Texas-Squared serves business leaders from the four corners of Texas from Amarillo (north) to Brownsville (south) to Beaumont (east) to El Paso (west) – with a concentration on the active startup communities of Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Social Network
News
Business
Visit Newsletter

CB Insights

The CB Insights newsletter will help you track disruptive startups, emerging industries and their investors & acquirers. Sign up today.

Technology
Investment
Startup
Visit Newsletter

Enterprise Weekly

icon Enterprise Weekly

he Enterprise Weekly is our Work-Bench newsletter sent out every Friday, featuring the latest enterprise news and commentary, upcoming community events, recent fundings and exits, and much more. Below you'll find a complete archive of past issues.

Technology
Investment
Visit Newsletter

$urf Report

icon $urf Report

Weekly perspective on investing, brand building, and business strategy, paired with fresh insight so you can learn, grow, and profit. The goal is to transform the way you think about markets

Investing
Crypto
Finance
Visit Newsletter

StrictlyVC

icon StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC’s free daily newsletter provides you with all the info you need to know about the VC scene in Silicon Valley and beyond

Investment
Startup
Visit Newsletter

Built in Idaho

icon Built in Idaho

Sign up with your email address. Membership is free, and community members receive newsletters with new initiatives, investments, deal flow activity, events, and business news in Idaho.

Investment
Startup
Entrepreneurship
Visit Newsletter

Five Minute Finance

icon Five Minute Finance

The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — explaining what's going on, and why.

Finance
Investment
Visit Newsletter

Road Work Ahead

icon Road Work Ahead

The world is changing, America is changing, and no one has time to keep up with the preposterous, predatory, and prolific amount of financially significant world events. In this newsletter,

Economics
Investing
Finance
Visit Newsletter

In Case It Missed You

icon In Case It Missed You

A weekly mixtape of interesting articles, venture capital folks, and products that may have missed your inbox

Eclectic
Investing
Entrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

First Round Review

The Company-Building Cornerstones Every Founder Needs to Focus On — Advice From HubSpot’s Dharmesh Shah

Investment
Startup
Visit Newsletter

The Daily Pitch

icon The Daily Pitch

Subscribe to The Daily Pitch, PitchBook's daily newsletter, and get the information you need to get ahead in the world of VC, PE and M&A. Start reading today!

Investment
Visit Newsletter

Stock Ideas

icon Stock Ideas

Deep-dives of the fastest-growing companies and their stocks. Emailed every other Sunday to over 200 people investing in their future.

Investing
Finance
Business
Visit Newsletter

The Flywheel

Breaking down business models, one flywheel at a time. Click to read The Flywheel, by Jake Singer, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

Business
Technology
Investment
Visit Newsletter

Inside Venture Capital

Keeping track of the latest deals, trends, and industry news 5x per week. Subscribe today.

Investment
Visit Newsletter

The Wolf of Harcourt Street

icon The Wolf of Harcourt Street

Helping you to become a more informed investor. Click to read The Wolf of Harcourt Street, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

Finance
Investment
Entrepreneurship
Visit Newsletter

Financial Independence News(letter)

icon Financial Independence News(letter)

Getting women financially independent and centering women in the FI conversation

Investing
Finance
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

HOV Access

We have got you covered with specially curated newsworthy reports, relevant advice, inspiration stories, virtual conferences and more.

Remote Work
Business
Technology
Visit Newsletter