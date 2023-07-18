RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Executive Leadership Insider

Weekly career leadership tips trusted by 3500+ global executives. Grow your career, get ahead, start a business, and make more money now. Featured in Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

Interesting Data Gigs

The go-to place for incredible Data Analytics-related Jobs.

The Restart Report

The best career advice on the planet - delivered weekly. THE RESTART REPORT is a free, weekly newsletter that connects job seekers with news, trends, information, resources (free and paid),

H1B Jobs

H1B Jobs Newsletter is a weekly newsletter that introduces curated job postings for employers that sponsor H1B visas. The aim is to ease the job hunting process for candidates that want to r

Hello Remote

A weekly newsletter that highlights hand-picked marketing jobs at companies that are remote-first and remote-only. I'm a LinkedIn Top Voice for Remote Work and a Senior Content Writer at S

{Startups} && {Devs}

50 software engineering jobs from high-quality startups backed by top VCs. Curated manually from 30+ job boards to ensure quality & freshness. Plus curated content to help devs supercharge startup careers.

Granted

Being Happy at Work Takes Work. Leverage psychology, leadership and career expertise, plus coaching tools to be happier at work and accelerate your career.

Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

Have game development skills? Find work and apply them beyond traditional games.

Japan Dev

Want to work at a tech company in Japan? Get job alerts and insights that'll help you avoid the pitfalls and find a genuinely great job in Japan.

Good Work

Welcome to Good Work, a newsletter bringing inspiration, stories and resources to those putting positive values at the heart of business. Subscribe now to receive our first edition.

