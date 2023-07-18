Create RSS Feeds
The Stock End
Get the latest sneaker and streetwear news and releases from your favourite brands with The Stock End email subscription.
Emma Gets Dressed
Fashion for Recovered Manic Pixie Dream Girls
Blazon
We’re building a curated social marketplace showcasing amazing Designers and Artisans!
Thread and Needle
Thread and Needle is a space to discuss research about humanities and material culture, especially dress history, in a global perspective.
MADE IN
Discover and share crafted products made around the world. Get the best crafted products delivered to your inbox. Join #MADEIN email list and get curated content regularly.
Mrs6am
The fastest growing free newsletter for women who aspire to femininity, whole and healthy marriages and family, wellness, beauty, and insight. Twice weekly, Wednesdays and Friday, Mrs6am cur
Brand Pack
A newsletter featuring the best offers on products from top DTC brands. Click to read Brand Pack, a Substack publication. Launched 10 months ago.
Big in Japan
A weekly curated newsletter with links to everything cool, sometimes crazy, but always interesting from Japan.
Eco-Friendly Style
A free newsletter that shares impactful, eco-friendly brands once a week.
Green Glamour
Discover eco-friendly fashion, ethical lifestyle tips, and conscious living at Green Glamour. Embrace style with a sustainable twist. Join us today!
The Cabinista
The newsletter for cozy designs, brands, recipes, and living. Join a community of nationwide Cabinistas enjoying their weekly retreat.
The Second Button
Men’s fashion, suits, and more.
Fashion Flashbacks
I love fashion the same way I love samosas, I like them weirdly. This newsletter is all about looking at fashion and playing a game of connect-the-dots, finding where we went wrong and where we will go wrong next. It is history + fashion, in the simplest words.
Fashion Flashback
I love fashion the same way I love samosas, I like them weird. This newsletter is all about looking at fashion and playing a game of connect-the-dots, finding where we went wrong and where w
LOTA
Your source for emerging art, fashion, and design from around the world. We celebrate modern design rooted in beauty, tradition, and inclusivity. Our newsletter takes a deeper look at what i
Luxury Canary
Get Your Weekly Luxury Fix: The Latest and Greatest in the World of Opulence!
moderated
A weekly newsletter created to dive into the Fashion Industry, analysing complex phenomenons and bringing insights about them. Moderated also has a curation and summary of the most talked la
It's About Time
Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀
OPUMO
Join our community of 250,000 design lovers for the latest fashion, art, interiors, architecture and automotive.
Watch Newsletter
We source interesting watch deals for you and send them directly into your inbox. For free.
The Rinse
A curated newsletter focused on sustainable fashion, delivered straight to your inbox.
Closet On The Cloud
Update yourself. One read at a time. One week at a time. Your weekly guide to the lives of the robotkind and their plans in the Fashion World.