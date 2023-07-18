RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Tash Health's Substack

We love everything to do with health and learning about new (or old)! tips, tricks and great pieces of info that can hopefully help people to improve their lives in some way, or at least be

HealthcareNutritionHealth & Fitness
Aurelio

icon Aurelio

World'd first therapy newsletter, become 1% better everyday

HealthcareSelf ImprovementMental Health
The Scan

A weekly pulse check on jobs and news in healthcare and medicine.

HealthcareHiring & JobsAI
Jardinee, Essential Oils Herbal Magazine

Finding highest quality of essential oils and herbal products for beauty and skin care.

HealthcareNutritionConsumer Products
Green Smoothie

icon Green Smoothie

Every week we write a note just for you that summarises the most important health and wellness content we can find from around the world to help make your life better and healthier.

HealthcareSelf ImprovementHealth & Fitness
ExcessDeathsAU

icon ExcessDeathsAU

The Australian government (federal, state and local levels) committed democide, during ‘covid zero’ and beyond. Here I document their crimes.

CommunitiesHealthcareGovernment
Weight Loss Buzz

icon Weight Loss Buzz

Weight Loss Buzz brings you free weekly weight loss news, tips, & reviews you can trust. Bust myths, debunk claims, make informed decisions and achieve your goals with confidence.

HealthcareLifestyleNews
The Biopharma Report

The must-have newsletter for pharma/biotech investors and leaders

HealthcareInvestingBusiness
The Kable

icon The Kable

Your daily capsule of essential life sciences news.

InnovationHealthcareTechnology
The Social Work Newsletter

The weekly newsletter for all things social work. Features the latest news, research, and policy changes.

CommunitiesHealthcareNews
Prostate Cancer Secrets

icon Prostate Cancer Secrets

Prostate Cancer Secrets is a newsletter written by a physician with advanced prostate cancer. As an insider, it's quite shocking to experience care by burned out physicians and witness outra

HealthcareHealth & FitnessScience
Public Health & Data Science

A weekly brief that covers major public heath and data science topics.

HealthcareData ScienceHealth & Fitness
legalleader

icon legalleader

money and mindfulness

HealthcareEducation & LearningFinance
The Daily Apple

icon The Daily Apple

Daily Dose of the Latest Health Science News

HealthHealthcareNutrition
The Therapy Room

Musings of the mind, body, heart and soul from the world of psychology, yoga and life.

HealthcareHealth & WellnessHealth & Fitness
Hospitalogy

icon Hospitalogy

Expert analysis on healthcare M&A, strategy, finance, and markets.

HealthcareInvestingFinance
PT Crab

icon PT Crab

PT Crab finds the best physical therapy research, summarizes it, and sends it to you. Keep up with physical therapy in less than 7 minutes per week.

HealthcareHealth & FitnessScience
Chaise Lounge

icon Chaise Lounge

From health to politics to economics: a weekly newsletter keeping you up to date on issues important to women

EconomicsHealthcarePolitics
The Addict Breaker

icon The Addict Breaker

Useful tips for breaking your addiction.

HealthcareLifestyleHealth & Wellness
DataCures

icon DataCures

Discover the future of healthcare, shaped by data-driven solutions and evidence-based insights. Get a competitive edge in the healthcare industry with our bi-weekly newsletter on health dat

HealthcareData ScienceHealth & Wellness
Tiny Bone Doc

icon Tiny Bone Doc

Tiny Bone Doc is a daily newsletter with tidbits of orthopedic knowledge for busy residents. On weekdays, I share one thing I learned that day. Every Sunday (*S*), we take a deeper dive.

HealthcareHealth & FitnessScience
The Power Up

icon The Power Up

Power Up Your Life The Power Up is a free e-newsletter that helps 21st Century men lead lifestyles that are better for themselves, society & the planet. Each free power-packed edition b

HealthcareAIHealth & Fitness
Longevity Minded

icon Longevity Minded

Longevity Minded is a newsletter focused on all things longevity where my goal is to help you live a longer and healthier life. Every Thursday morning, you’ll receive an e-mail from me tha

HealthcareNutritionHealth & Wellness
