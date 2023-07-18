RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Some Other Dad

Some Other Dad

Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood &amp; issues affecting dads.

NewslettersFeaturedLifestyle
Beginner.dev

Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.

DevelopmentFeaturedData Science
Day X

Day X

Be prepared for the unexpected - getting ready for the Day X

NewslettersOtherEducation & Learning
More Human

More Human

The occasional dose on how you can be more human in life, work, and play.

CreativityProductivitySelf Improvement
The Senior Mindset Series

Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.

Hiring & JobsSelf ImprovementSoftware
Just Enough to Get Me in Trouble

Personal, vulnerable, and sometimes funny stories. Or, as a reader put it, "Lyle is a writer who will steal your heart and smack you in the face with it, and somehow you'll ask for more. He

NewslettersSelf ImprovementCulture
Perpetual Learner

Reading is easy, taking action is hard.

LifestyleSelf ImprovementGrowth
Khayali Pulao

Khayali Pulao

Stories, frameworks, and mental models to propel you forward in life, relations, and work.

PhilosophyProductivitySelf Improvement
The Restart Report

The Restart Report

The best career advice on the planet - delivered weekly. THE RESTART REPORT is a free, weekly newsletter that connects job seekers with news, trends, information, resources (free and paid),

JobsEntrepreneurialHiring & Jobs
Super Self

Super Self

Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.

Personal DevelopmentEducationNews
Happy Habits

Happy Habits

We simplify and illustrate the most powerful habits in the world. It takes only 10-20 seconds to read and starts your day off on a positive note ✨.

NewslettersProductivitySelf Improvement
Leadership and Executive coaching Newsletter

Leadership and Executive coaching Newsletter

I am Gowri S Ramani, an ICF certified Leadership Executive coach. the main aim of my newsletter is to educate about executive coaching. It will talk about all the latest scenarios related to

BusinessSelf ImprovementMental Health
Tuesday Letter

Tuesday Letter

Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak

WritingProductivityEducation & Learning
James Clear

James Clear

Self-improvement tips based on proven scientific research

ProductivitySelf ImprovementPsychology
legalleader

legalleader

money and mindfulness

HealthcareEducation & LearningFinance
The Thought Bubble

The Thought Bubble

The Thought Bubble is a quick and compact newsletter that gets you thinking about popular self help concepts, so you can constantly be working and improving to be your best self.

Self ImprovementPsychologyGrowth
Work Brighter

Work Brighter

Resources to help you define productivity in your own work and life!

ProductivitySelf Improvement
Exploring Sobriety

Exploring Sobriety is a weekly newsletter about addiction and recovery. It's for anyone who is thinking about quitting an addiction, has already gotten sober, knows someone who is struggling

Self ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental Health
Holistically Speaking

Holistically Speaking

It's time to grow!

ProductivityEducation & LearningSelf Improvement
Today I Learned

A daily newsletter where I share my notes on habits, productivity, and learning

ProductivityEducation & LearningSelf Improvement
Ascend Newsletter

Actionable leadership advice every week that will help you build influence, get buy-in for your ideas and ascend in your career. Read by 5k+ leaders.

Education & LearningEntrepreneurialBusiness
Journeys

Journeys

Meaningful travel, conscious living and self-discovery.

LifestyleSustainabilitySelf Improvement
Remember Sunday

Don't we all love words and art?

NewslettersPhilosophyProductivity
The Hypothyroidism Corner

The Hypothyroidism Corner

Support for Those With Hypothyroidism

LifestyleHealth & WellnessSelf Improvement
