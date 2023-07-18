RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Positively Lovely Marketers

icon Positively Lovely Marketers

Every email we send is crafted with love, information and opportunities for connection for marketers. All sent to 19,000+ marketers on the regular.

Communities
Social Media
Marketing
Baking Together

icon Baking Together

Tools for people who bake and share what they make.

Business
Communities & Networks
Food & Cooking
Newspackr

icon Newspackr

For media makers

Copywriting
Marketing
Communities & Networks
Personal Brand Brief

icon Personal Brand Brief

A hyper-applicable weekly newsletter delivering you the top tips, tools, and trends to grow your personal brand. Helping you become trustable, relatable, and searchable online.

Creator Economy
Personal Development
Marketing
The Social Work Newsletter

The weekly newsletter for all things social work. Features the latest news, research, and policy changes.

Communities
Healthcare
News
The TueDo List

icon The TueDo List

Put on the comfy pants and settle in to The TueDo List — a weekly compendium of pop-culture must-reads, stuff we’re obsessed with, and storytelling from women 40+. Brought to you by the

Creativity
Culture
Underrepresented Voices
Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

icon Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

Have game development skills? Find work and apply them beyond traditional games.

Jobs
Remote
Communities & Networks
You Are Not Alone

icon You Are Not Alone

Helping you through isolation with positive tales of communities, tips & more

Art
Culture
Communities & Networks
Rosieland

icon Rosieland

A weekly newsletter for people who like to build communities

Business
Communities & Networks
Charities Network

icon Charities Network

Actionable insights from charities and not-for-profit specialists.

Entrepreneurial
Business
Communities & Networks
Erica Drayton, The Storyteller

icon Erica Drayton, The Storyteller

Short fiction and one writers journey to becoming a self-published author.

Creativity
Productivity
Education & Learning
Leadership Garden

icon Leadership Garden

A newsletter and a community for engineering leaders

Product
Hiring & Jobs
Technology
Community Weekly

icon Community Weekly

A curated newsletter with news, tools & researches sent out weekly to make your

Communities & Networks
Entrepreneurship
Thoughts, ideas and perspectives

Perspectives which matter via social commentary, how to articles and being optimistic.

Communities
Philosophy
Culture
tw500

Stretch Your Twitter Footprint Narrow down your focus and grow your Twitter audience with these actionable steps

Social Network
Communities & Networks
Growth
Hello Remote

A weekly newsletter that highlights hand-picked marketing jobs at companies that are remote-first and remote-only. I'm a LinkedIn Top Voice for Remote Work and a Senior Content Writer at S

Newsletters
Future of Work
Jobs
low-key obsessed

stuff i’m low-key obsessed with - and probably you are, too.

Social Media
Memes
Media
Mel Makes

icon Mel Makes

A friendly newsletter sharing the things I make.

Communities
Creativity
Art
Led by Community

icon Led by Community

The Newsletter for Community Pros

Marketing
Business
Communities & Networks
The Technical Writer's Career Guide

icon The Technical Writer's Career Guide

Insider career tips from a senior technical writer.

Copywriting
Communities & Networks
The Soundwave

icon The Soundwave

News From the Open Podcast Community

Communities & Networks
Sunday Scoop

icon Sunday Scoop

Practical life advice for dog dads, one pawsome quote, and one carefully curated recommendation or link.

Communities
Education & Learning
Community Building
Remote Work Revolution

icon Remote Work Revolution

Your guide to life as a remote developer, complete with tech news, travel/finance tips, and new job postings every week!

Remote Work
Entrepreneurial
Lifestyle
Save Our Happy Place

icon Save Our Happy Place

Making It Easy For You Protect the Places You Love from Climate Change

Politics
Sustainability
Science
