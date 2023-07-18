RSS Generator
LOG IN
S'INSCRIRE

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Rediscovered Realms

icon Rediscovered Realms

Rediscovered Realms newsletter reconnects you with old-school heroic fantasy worlds of epic role-playing games, unearthed books & magazines, forgotten gamebooks, enchanting art, and the

Creator
Art
Entertainment
Visit Newsletter

GameDev&amp;rsquo;s Journey

icon GameDev&amp;rsquo;s Journey

Game development is tough. Let’s make it easier.

Development
Creativity
Productivity
Visit Newsletter

PixelPostNews

Weekly Gaming News and Entertainment!

Art
Entertainment
News
Visit Newsletter

Adventure Snack

icon Adventure Snack

Turn your inbox into an adventure with interactive stories.

Art
Entertainment
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Valadria

icon Valadria

Valuable game development insights with a focus on solo game development. From Matt Hackett, author of How to Make a Video Game All By Yourself.

Product
Creativity
Entertainment
Visit Newsletter

It's Payne!

icon It's Payne!

A video games weekly recap that helps you to stay updated and sane. Just news that really matters, shot to you every Saturday in bullet time.

Art
Media
Entertainment
Visit Newsletter

The Week in Games

Keep up to date with the latest video game news, plus new releases for the week and the week ahead, deals, recommended articles, crowdfunding campaigns and more... every Friday!

Entertainment
Consumer Products
Technology
Visit Newsletter

The Spatial Edition

icon The Spatial Edition

Everything you need to know about the advancements in VR, AR, XR and Spatial Computing. It's read by CEOs of top VR companies, Employees at Meta & Snap, VR Content Creators and tech enth

Productivity
Technology
Startup
Visit Newsletter

Paradox

icon Paradox

The best and worst in pop culture.

Philosophy
Art
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Football Manager Projects

This is a daily blog chronicling my Football Manger Addiction.

Other
Sport
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

1 Tip a Day

icon 1 Tip a Day

Helping NFT owners get the most from their NFTs.

Web3
Entertainment
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

icon Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

Have game development skills? Find work and apply them beyond traditional games.

Jobs
Remote
Communities & Networks
Visit Newsletter

Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

icon Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

Interesting Bits from the Gaming Space

News
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Boba Publishing

Proper Game Journalism, Reviews, & Many Others!

News
Gaming
Anime
Visit Newsletter

Quest for Code

Newsletter about software development, video games, and technology in general.

DevOps
Programming
Technology
Visit Newsletter

The Week in Games

icon The Week in Games

The latest in the video game industry.

Technology
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Crypto Player One

icon Crypto Player One

Covering the intersection of gaming, crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse 3 times a week.

Crypto
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Video Game Union Newsletter

A systematic attempt to unionize the game-making industries. Come for the aggregated union news, stay for the acidic commentary.

Politics
Entertainment
Business
Visit Newsletter

The Baseball Replay Journal

icon The Baseball Replay Journal

Taking baseball simulators far too seriously.

Sport
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

Game & Word

icon Game & Word

The Curious Gaming Newsletter

Other
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

TL;DR on CS:GO

icon TL;DR on CS:GO

The Easiest Way to Stay on Top of the CS:GO Pro Scene News & Matches.

News
Gaming
Visit Newsletter

The Gaming Pub

icon The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

Media
Entertainment
News
Visit Newsletter

The Morning Owl

icon The Morning Owl

Random projects from a wannabe writer.

Creativity
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Visit Newsletter

The Arcade Artificer

icon The Arcade Artificer

Learn how the best games entertain their players.

Gaming
Visit Newsletter